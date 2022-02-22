Sports

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ most expensive foreign player Tim David is a fan of Kieron Pollard, said this in praise of captain Rohit Sharma


IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ most expensive foreign player Tim David is a fan of Kieron Pollard, said this in praise of captain Rohit Sharma
IPL 2022, Tim David Is Fan of Kieron Pollard Praises Captain Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians bought Tim David of Singapore for Rs 8.25 crore. He is the most expensive foreign player of the franchise. David wants to learn a lot from Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming season.

2 Tim David’s strike rate crossed 150

In the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Mumbai Indians played a big bet on Tim David of Singapore after placing the highest bid of 15.25 crores on Ishan Kishan. David, who was part of RCB in the second leg of last season, has been roped in by five-time champions Mumbai for Rs 8.25 crore for this season.

Tim David spoke to his IPL franchise website mumbaiindians.com and described himself as a big fan of Kieron Pollard. Apart from this, David also praised the Indian captain and his IPL captain Rohit Sharma. Let us tell you that Tim David is the most expensive foreign player of Mumbai Indians. Even Pollard was retained by the franchise for 6 crores.

The Singapore batsman has made a mark as a player of big shots in T20 leagues around the world. Calling himself a big fan of Pollard, David said, “The idea of ​​batting with him is exciting. I have been a fan of Polly’s (Pollard) power-hitting ability. Having seen some of his innings, I realized that I can do the same.

Regarding captain Rohit Sharma and his approach, Tim David said, “Rohit Sharma is a world class player. He looks so comfortable when he bats, that’s admirable. It will be a good time to spend time with players of this level and try to read their minds.

When asked about his own plans in the IPL, David said, “I try to keep my game simple. I can come out to bat in many different conditions but my aim will always be to have a positive attitude and be ready to take some risks.

David has participated in many big domestic leagues and tournaments this year. He has represented various teams in Big Bash League (Australia), Pakistan Super League, The Hundred (England) and Caribbean Premier League (West Indies). Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has worked with David in The Hundred.

Jayawardene considers Tim David the best player of this format. He said, ‘I think he is a great player at the moment. He is known as a power-hitter in T20 cricket. We always have such options at Mumbai Indians.

Tim David’s strike rate crossed 150

Tim David made his T20 International debut for his national team Singapore in 2019. He has scored 558 runs in 14 T20 Internationals at an average of 46.50. His strike rate in international cricket is 158.52. Apart from this, he has played 88 T20 matches in which he has 1938 runs in his name. Here his strike rate has been 159.37.

Apart from batting, David can also bowl off break with the right hand. He has 5 wickets in International T20 and 8 wickets in Overall T20. He is at number five in terms of highest career strike rate in T20 Internationals. Apart from this, he is also a brilliant fielder and he holds the T20 International record for most catches in an innings.

