IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians wins two consecutive matches Ian Bishop and Denial Vettori Targets Rohit Sharma on dropping Tim David

The season of IPL 2022 was not good for Mumbai Indians. The five-time winning team was knocked out of the tournament after losing eight consecutive matches. However, the team’s performance in the last two matches has been good. He has won in both. Meanwhile, veteran cricketers Daniel Vettori and Ian Bishop criticized Rohit Sharma’s team selection, questioning him for not playing Singapore player Tim David in the opening matches.

Tim David was bought by Mumbai ahead of this IPL season after a superb hitting in the death-over at Big Bash. The team has faced defeat in eight consecutive matches this season. David only played two of those matches. In the first match of the team, he scored 12 runs in 8 balls and 1 run in 3 balls against Rajasthan Royals. Now he is back in the team and he has performed brilliantly in both the last matches.

T20 legend Kieron Pollard was retained by the team and he struggled throughout the tournament. His slow knock of 10 runs in 14 balls against Rajasthan gave the Royals hope of a comeback. After this, David scored two fours and a six in his 9-ball 20 to give Mumbai a five-wicket victory.

A similar sight was seen on Friday against Gujarat Titans. By the 12th over, Mumbai’s team was seen scoring a score beyond 200. But due to Pollard’s slow innings of 4 runs in 14 balls, it seemed that Mumbai would be able to reach 150. After this David scored 44 runs in 21 balls and took the team to 177 for six wickets.

Bishop told ESPNcricinfo, “Everyone where I work was asking where Tim David was when he wasn’t playing. He has shown in these two matches why he should have played. Mumbai Indians did not make some selections right in the first half of the tournament. David himself said that he would like to bat in the upper order. He would love to leave early and give himself a chance to set up. He is young. He is on his way to the top of his career.”

Vettori said, “It was a very impressive innings. Played Mom Shami and Lockie Ferguson quite comfortably. He didn’t slog on a single ball. The tall player is using his strength and his ability. Under pressure, he scored 44 runs in 21 balls. It would be interesting to understand that when they had two slots available for overseas players, why not give a chance to a player like him.”

Vettori continued, “David has done this in other leagues before when he sat out a bit. He is telling that they should be selected first. Australia is going to see him with the ability that he has. He has a lot to impress. You don’t see clean hitting with shots like this at the end of an IPL innings.”