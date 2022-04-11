IPL 2022 Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani message to Mumbai Indians Players after four consecutive loss-“Now we will only go up,” Nita Ambani and Akash boosted Rohit’s brigade

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) hasn’t started well for Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions have lost four out of four matches and are at number 9 in the points table. Meanwhile, the franchise posted a video on Instagram, in which its mistresses Nita and Akash Ambani cheered the players.

Nita Ambani said, “I have full faith in all of you. I am sure we will move on from this. Now, we will only go further and higher. We need to believe in ourselves that we are going to conquer this.” This is not the first time that the Mumbai team has started the IPL season in this way. In the year 2014, Mumbai team lost their first five matches and registered their first win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium. The team finished fourth that season with 14 points.

The team had also lost the first four matches in IPL 2015 and won the trophy by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. After a poor start in 2022, Nita Ambani asked the team players to make a strong comeback. Nita Ambani further said, “We have gone through this many times before and then went ahead and won the cup. So I have full faith and belief that you will be with each other. If you stay with each other, we’ll win it.”

Nita Ambani also said, “Till then, you all have my full support in whatever you want. Please believe in each other, believe in yourself. Mumbai Indians is always there to support you.”

Akash Ambani said, “First and foremost I want to say that you all are representing Mumbai Indians. You should always keep your head high. We have been in difficult situations before and have come out of it. I have full faith in the playing squad that we can come out of the position we are in. Also we all know that we have to work very hard. My only request is to do it individually and as a team.”

Akash further said, “I am sure we will come out of this situation. We are all disappointed. We can use that energy to win on the field, which I am sure of. Lastly, I want to say to all of you that we have faith in every player and I am sure that we will come out of this situation.

Zaheer Khan also encouraged the players- Mumbai’s director of cricket Zaheer Khan has also encouraged the players. He is addressing the players in a video released on the team’s Twitter handle. In this he said that we are with each other whether we win or lose. Mumbai’s next match is against Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings on Wednesday, April 13 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.