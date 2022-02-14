IPL 2022 Nita Ambani Tells Reason To Buy Jofra Archer Also Hails Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma

IPL Auction 2022, Nita Ambani Tells Reason to Buy Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is on recovery due to elbow injury. He might not even play in this season of IPL. Despite this, Mumbai Indians made a big bid on him. Mistress Nita Ambani has given the reason for this.

IPL Auction 2022, Nita Ambani Tells Reason to Buy Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is on recovery due to elbow injury. He might not even play in this season of IPL. Despite this, Mumbai Indians made a big bid on him. Mistress Nita Ambani has given the reason for this.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has cited the reason for buying the England fast bowler for a whopping amount of Rs 8 crore despite Jofra Archer not being available for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). After the auction, he said that his team always has ‘short-term goals and long-term vision’.

Let us tell you that Archer is recovering from surgery on his right elbow and it is almost impossible for him to play this season. But despite this, five-time champions Mumbai Indians made big bids for the England pacer on the second day of the auction on Sunday, while Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also did not shy away from bidding.

This shows that the franchise is eyeing the plans for the time being, even if they have to play without Archer in the upcoming season. Neeta said after the auction, Mumbai Indians always have short-term goals and long-term vision. Some of the players that we have bought have been bought keeping in mind the times to come.

Another England player, Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11 crore 50 lakh. But the sale of Archer for eight crores was surprising. Archer, who is recovering from elbow surgery, was allowed to enter the auction with the prospect of playing in 2023 and 2024.

Apart from this, after buying young opener Ishan Kishan for Rs 15 crore 25 lakh, Mumbai bought Tim David of Singapore for Rs 8 crore 25 lakh due to his finishing skills. Referring to this year’s auction, Neeta said, “I am thrilled about the new season but let me tell you that big auctions are very difficult.

He further said that, it is very difficult to let go of the players who have been a part of our family for years. We will miss them all. Be it Hardik (Pandya) or Krunal (Pandya) or Quinton (Dekock) or (Trent) Boult. We tried our best to buy them again but it is extremely difficult to predict what will happen at auction. But we are happy with what we got.

Also, he said about Rohit Sharma that, we brought him after the first three seasons. Later he became the captain of the team and today he is also the captain of Team India. It’s pretty awesome. This is a big deal for us. Hope more young players represent India in the times to come and make Mumbai Indians feel proud.

It is worth noting that before the auction, Mumbai Indians had retained Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah apart from captain Rohit Sharma. Apart from this, Mumbai completed the squad of 25 maximum players by buying 21 players in the auction. Along with Devald Brevis, the top scorer of the Under-19 World Cup 2022, Mumbai also showed faith in India’s young player N Tilak Verma.

This is the full squad of Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Kieron Pollard (6 Cr), Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Devald Brevis (3 Cr), Anmolpreet Singh (0.20 Cr), Rahul Buddhi (0.20 Cr), Aryan Juyal (0.20 Cr), Basil Thampi (0.30 Cr), Murugan Ashwin (1.60 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (1.30 Cr), Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr), Tymal Mills (1.50 Cr), Riley Meredith (1 Cr), N Tilak Verma (1.70 Cr), Sanjay Yadav (0.50 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Mohammad Arshad Khan (0.20 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (0.20 Cr), Hrithik Shokeen (0.20 Cr), Arjun Tendulkar (0.30 Cr), Fabian Allen (0.75 Cr).