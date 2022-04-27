IPL 2022 No Ball Controversy RR vs DC Rovman Powell was confident of hitting six sixes against Rajasthan, says umpire decision is final

In IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals (DC) attacking batsman Rovman Powell was expected to score the 36 runs he needed in the last over against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but after three consecutive sixes, a no-ball controversy led to the match. paused and his rhythm was broken. However, this West Indies player wants to focus on the upcoming matches instead of thinking about the past.

Powell hit sixes in the first three balls of Obed McCoy. But after not giving a ‘no-ball’ to the third ball, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant started calling his players off the field. Coach Praveen Amre gestured for a ‘no-ball’ check, which stalled the match for a while.

There is no point in living in the past- “This is something we will soon have to get behind,” Powell said in a release issued here. We still have a lot of matches to play and there is no point in dwelling on the past.”

Umpire’s decision is final Powell said, “To be honest, I was quite confident (about hitting six sixes in an over). I felt after the first two balls that I could do it. I was just hoping it would be a no ball but the umpire’s decision is final and as cricketers we have to move on.

Delhi in seventh place in the points table- Let us tell you that Rishabh Pant-led Delhi are currently seventh in the points table with three wins out of seven matches. Capitals have to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.