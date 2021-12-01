IPL 2022 Only 3 batsmen out of Top 10 in IPL history were retained only 2 Bowlers in Top 10 were able to win IPL retention Dinesh Karthik Shikhar Dhawan Suresh Raina

If we talk about IPL 2021, then the franchises have retained 6 batsmen out of the top-10 scorers. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakraborty, Arshdeep Singh and Sunil Narine have been retained in the top-10 bowlers.

Till the night of Tuesday 30 November 2021, all the franchises had the last chance to retain players for the Indian Premier League 2022. In view of this, eight franchises retained a total of 27 players. To retain all these players, the franchises had to spend Rs 269 crore. Of these 27 players, 19 are Indians, including four uncapped players, while eight are foreigners.

Many legends and big names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Glenn Maxwell have been retained by their teams. However, many of these are big names, as each team could retain a maximum of four players. However, there are many big names who have parted ways with their respective franchises to find themselves in the auction pool.

Overall, only 3 players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been retained in the top-10 scorers (run-scorers) of IPL history. At the same time, only Sunil Narine and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained among the top-10 bowlers who have taken the most wickets. If we talk about the last season i.e. IPL 2021, then the teams have retained 6 batsmen out of the top-10 scorers. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakraborty, Arshdeep Singh and Sunil Narine have been retained in the top-10 bowlers.

In the history of IPL, Virat Kohli (6283 runs) is at the top in terms of scoring the most runs. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (5784 runs), Rohit Sharma (5611 runs), Suresh Raina (5528 runs), David Warner (5449 runs), AB de Villiers (5162 runs), Chris Gayle (4965 runs), MS Dhoni (4746 runs). , Robin Uthappa (4722 runs), Gautam Gambhir (4217 runs), Dinesh Karthik (4046 runs) and Ajinkya Rahane (3941 runs) comes in. AB de Villiers and Gautam Gambhir have retired.

Talking about the highest wicket-takers in IPL so far, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) is at the top. He was followed by Dwayne Bravo (167 wickets), Amit Mishra (166 wickets), Piyush Chawla (157 wickets), Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (145 wickets), Sunil Narine (143 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (142 wickets) , Yuzvendra Chahal (139 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (130 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (127 wickets), Umesh Yadav (119 wickets) and Sandeep Sharma (112 wickets). Lasith Malinga has retired from all forms of cricket.

Players Retained for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Rituraj Gaikwad.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Enrique Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik.