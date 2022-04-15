IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap List 30 plus and Indian cricketers dominating See Full list

The Orange and Purple Cap race is on in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). At present, the Orange and Purple caps are with the players of Rajasthan Royals (RR). So far Jos Buttler has scored the most runs, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets. Talking about the top 5 bowlers and batsmen, there are three Indians in them. At the same time, players above the age of 30 are also seen to dominate. Both consist of three players each.

orange cap

Jos Butler- Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler currently tops the list of highest run-scorer in IPL 15. The 31-year-old cricketer has scored 218 runs in 4 innings of 4 matches at an average of 72.67. This includes a century and a half-century.

Shivam Dubey- Chennai Super Kings’ left-handed batsman Shivam Dubey is at number two in the list. The 28-year-old cricketer has scored 207 runs in five innings at an average of 51.75. During this he has scored two half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan- Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is at number three in the list. The 36-year-old cricketer has scored 197 runs in five matches at an average of 39.40. During this, he has scored a half-century.

Robin Uthappa- Chennai’s Uthappa is at number four in the list. The right-handed opener has scored 19 runs in 5 innings of 5 matches at an average of 38.80. The 36-year-old cricketer has hit two half-centuries so far.

Quinton Deacock- The opener batsman of Lucknow Supergiants has scored 188 runs in five innings of five matches at an average of 37.60. The 29-year-old cricketer has scored two half-centuries.

purple cap

Yuzvendra Chahal- Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at number one in the list. The 31-year-old cricketer has taken 11 wickets in 4 innings of 4 matches at an economy of 6.50.

Umesh Yadav- Kolkata Knight Riders’ fast bowler is at number two in the list. The 34-year-old bowler has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 6.60.

Kuldeep Yadav- Delhi Capitals chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav is at number three in the list. The 27-year-old spinner has so far taken 10 wickets at 7.40 economy.

Vanindu Hasranga- Royal Challengers spinner Hasaranga is fourth in the list. The 24-year-old cricketer has taken 10 wickets in five matches at an economy of 8.15.

T-Natarajan- Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm pacer Natarajan is currently at number five in the list. The 31-year-old fast bowler has taken 8 wickets in four matches at an economy of 8.31.