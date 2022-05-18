IPL 2022 Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha on Umran Malik will get new responsibility of Death Overs Bowling

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) quick bowler Umran Malik achieved a giant milestone in his quick profession by crossing the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2022. Umran Malik is among the many prime 5 highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022. He took 3 wickets and conceded simply 23 runs in opposition to Mumbai Indians within the essential match for Hyderabad on the Wankhede Stadium. He has taken 21 wickets to date.

Umran Malik has change into the youngest Indian bowler to take 20 or extra wickets in an IPL season. He broke Jasprit Bumrah’s file of 2017. Umran additionally turned the second quick bowler after Kagiso Rabada to cross the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2022. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha and Parthiv Patel have praised this quick bowler from Jammu and Kashmir. Each have mentioned that tempo is sort of a sharp-edged sword, however Umran is studying with time and will change into a loss of life overs bowler in future.

Parthiv mentioned, “In the event you can bowl at 150, then that’s what you must do. There usually are not so many bowlers who can bowl on the pace of 150. If we discuss Umran Malik in at the moment’s match, then he is aware of make a comeback. He could make a comeback by getting the batsmen out. He has just one steady effort that I will bowl on the attacking size, bounce.

Parthiv additional mentioned, “Umran has momentum and has been doing properly constantly. Speaking about tempo, it is sort of a double-edged sword. If you don’t fall in the fitting place, you additionally get lots of runs, which you get to see within the bowling of Umran Malik. If runs are misplaced, then 50-55 goes. In any other case, this sort of efficiency additionally will get to be seen.

Pragyan Ojha mentioned, “How will we decide a participant by how he’s performing match by match. Earlier, when he got here to bowl, he had the tempo, however it took a while to enhance the size. He understood over time and as a result of of the size he put in, he received wickets. What you had been saying is that the bouncer got here to know that his pace is such that he can bit with the tempo.

Pragyan Ojha additionally mentioned, “Batsmen prefer to play pull photographs or go to make use of their energy with out utilizing tempo, they get caught there. That is why he began taking wickets and began succeeding. With this there will be new challenges. There will be new hopes. Performing so properly. Taking wickets and breaking partnerships, I believe he will get a new position sooner or later, that’s change into a loss of life specialist.