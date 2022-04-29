IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi- Punjab vs Lucknow Live Updates

IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming in Hindi: The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is being played between Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Lucknow team scored 153 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Punjab was given a target of 154 runs to win.

Lucknow did not start well. The team got its first blow in the third over itself. KL Rahul was sent to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada. One wicket fell in the powerplay and 39 runs were scored. The second wicket fell in the 13th over. Sandeep Sharma sent Quinton de Kock to the pavilion. Deepak Hooda was run out in the 14th over. In the 15th over, Rabada sent Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni to the pavilion.

The sixth blow to Lucknow was given by Rahul Chahar to Marx Stoinis in the 16th over. In the 18th over, he sent Jason Holder to the pavilion. In the 19th side, Rabada sent Dusmantha Chamira to the pavilion. Mohsin Khan remained unbeaten on 13 and Avesh Khan scored 2. For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada took 4, Sandeep Sharma took 1 and Rahul Chahar took two wickets. There was no change in the Mayank Agarwal-led side’s playing 11. There was a change in the Lucknow team. Avesh Khan returned in place of Manish Pandey.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chamira, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.