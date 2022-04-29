IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi- Punjab vs Lucknow Live Updates
IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming in Hindi: The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is being played between Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Lucknow team scored 153 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Punjab was given a target of 154 runs to win.
Lucknow did not start well. The team got its first blow in the third over itself. KL Rahul was sent to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada. One wicket fell in the powerplay and 39 runs were scored. The second wicket fell in the 13th over. Sandeep Sharma sent Quinton de Kock to the pavilion. Deepak Hooda was run out in the 14th over. In the 15th over, Rabada sent Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni to the pavilion.
The sixth blow to Lucknow was given by Rahul Chahar to Marx Stoinis in the 16th over. In the 18th over, he sent Jason Holder to the pavilion. In the 19th side, Rabada sent Dusmantha Chamira to the pavilion. Mohsin Khan remained unbeaten on 13 and Avesh Khan scored 2. For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada took 4, Sandeep Sharma took 1 and Rahul Chahar took two wickets. There was no change in the Mayank Agarwal-led side’s playing 11. There was a change in the Lucknow team. Avesh Khan returned in place of Manish Pandey.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chamira, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Punjab team is at number 7 in the points table with four wins in 8 matches. At the same time, Lucknow is at number four after winning 5 matches out of 8.
154 runs target for Punjab to win
20 overs game over. Lucknow scored 153 runs for 8 wickets. 154 runs target for Punjab to win. Arshdeep Singh gave away 9 runs in the last over. Mohsin Khan remained unbeaten on 13 and Avesh Khan scored 2.
8th blow to Lucknow
8th blow to Lucknow. Rabada sent Dushmantha Chamira to the pavilion for 17 runs. Team score 144 runs for 8 wickets in 18.4 overs.
7th blow to Lucknow
7th blow to Lucknow. Jason Holder was sent to the pavilion by Rahul Chahar for 11 runs. Team’s score is 126 runs for 7 wickets in 17.4 overs. Dushmantha Chamira at the crease after scoring 5 runs.
6th blow to Lucknow
Lucknow got the sixth blow. Marx Stoinis returned to the pavilion after scoring 1 run. Rahul Chahar took his wicket. Team’s score is 111 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chamira at the crease.
Rabada gave two blows to Lucknow in the same over.
Rabada gave two blows to Lucknow in the same over. Krunal Pandya was dismissed for 7 and Ayush Badoni scored 4. Team’s score is 109 runs for 5 wickets in 14.5 overs.
Lucknow got the third blow
Lucknow got the third blow. Deepak Hooda is run out. He scored 34 runs. Team’s score in 13.3 overs is 104 runs for 3 wickets. Krunal Pandya at the crease after scoring 6 runs. Marx Stoinis has come to support him.
Sandeep Sharma sent Quinton de Kock to the pavilion
Second blow to Lucknow. Sandeep Sharma sent Quinton de Kock to the pavilion. He scored 46 runs. Team score 98 runs for 2 wickets in 12.4 overs. Deepak Hooda at the crease after scoring 34 runs.
Deepak Hooda 29 and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 36 runs
11 overs game over. Lucknow score 82 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda on 29 and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 36 runs. 15 runs came off Liam Livingstone’s over.
Lucknow score 60 runs for 1 wicket
9 overs game over. Lucknow score 60 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda 14 and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 30 runs. 8 runs came off Liam Livingstone’s over.
Lucknow score 42 runs for 1 wicket
Seven overs game over. Lucknow score 42 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda 3 and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 23 runs. Sandeep Sharma gave away 3 runs in the over.
Lucknow score 32 runs for 1 wicket
Five overs game over. Lucknow score 32 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda 2 and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 19 runs. 16 runs came off Rabada’s over.
Big blow to Lucknow
Big blow to Lucknow. Kagiso Rabada sent KL Rahul to the pavilion for 6 runs. Team’s score is 13 runs for 1 wicket in 2.5 overs. De Kock at the crease after scoring 3 runs. Deepak Hooda has come as the new batsman.
Lucknow’s batting begins
Lucknow’s batting has started. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the crease. Arshdeep Singh opens the bowling. After the first over, the team scores 5 runs without any wicket.
Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first
Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. There has been no change in the Punjab team. While there has been a change in Lucknow. Avesh Khan has returned in place of Manish Pandey.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match of IPL 2022. Batting first, KL Rahul scored a scintillating century for LSG by scoring an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls. The team scored 168-6 in 20 overs. Answer: Mumbai opener batsman Ishan Kishan got out for just 8 runs, while his partner Rohit Sharma scored 39 runs. Dewald Brevis (3) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) also could not do much against the LSG bowlers. Tilak Verma scored 38 runs. The team could only reach the score of 132-8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 36 runs.
Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Batting first, Punjab Kings made a brilliant score of 187-4. Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 88 runs, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa also added 42 runs. In reply, Chennai Super Kings lost a few wickets early in the form of Robin Uthappa (1), Mitchell Santner (9), and Shivam Dubey (9). Later Ambati Rayudu played a brilliant innings of 78 runs in 39 balls. Ravindra Jadeja also added 21 runs, but CSK lost by 11 runs. The team could reach 176-6 in 20 overs.
