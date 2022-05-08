IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Rajasthan defeats Punjab by 6 wickets- PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Punjab by 6 wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first. Punjab scored 189 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Rajasthan achieved the target of 190 runs in 19.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. With this win, Rajasthan has 14 points in 11 matches. The team is at number three in the points table. Punjab team is at number seven in the points table after losing 6 matches in 11.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century for Rajasthan. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the team off to a good start. Both added 46 runs in 4 overs. Kagiso Rabada gave the first blow to the team by dismissing Jos Buttler. Rishi Dhawan dismissed Sanju Samson in the 9th over. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the 15th over. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the 19th over. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 31 and Riyan Parag scored 0 runs.
Jonny Bairstow scored a half-century for Punjab. Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow got the team off to a good start. The first blow to the team was given by Ravichandran Ashwin by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in the sixth over. The second blow to the team was given by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th over by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa. In the 15th over, he dismissed Mayank Agarwal. In the same over, he also sent Jonny Bairstow to the pavilion.
Famous Krishna dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 19th over. Rishi Dhawan remained unbeaten on 5 and Jitesh Sharma scored 38 runs. There was no change in the team led by Mayank Agarwal. There has been a change in the Rajasthan team. Yashasvi Jaiswal has got a chance in place of Karun Nair. Punjab Kings have 10 points in 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals have 12 points in 10 matches. He is included in the top-4 teams of IPL 2022.
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk and captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 08 May 2022
Punjab Kings 189/5 (20.0)
vs
Rajasthan Royals 190/4 (19.4)
Match Ended (Day – Match 52 ) Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan have 14 points from 11 matches with a six-wicket win. The team is at number three in the points table. Punjab team is at number seven in the points table after losing 6 matches in 11.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: So far 23 matches have been played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in IPL. Out of these, Rajasthan Royals have won 13 matches. On the other hand, Punjab Kings has been successful in winning 10 matches. While both are facing each other for the first time this season, this is the second encounter between the two at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier on April 12, 2021, both the teams met face to face at Wankhede. Then Punjab Kings won that match by 4 runs. Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 221 for 6 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals could only manage 217 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.
Squad: Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Hrithik Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taede, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Benny Howell.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prashant Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anuy Singh, Kuldeep Sen , Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rasi van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.
