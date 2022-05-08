IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Rajasthan defeats Punjab by 6 wickets- PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Punjab by 6 wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century

IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first. Punjab scored 189 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Rajasthan achieved the target of 190 runs in 19.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. With this win, Rajasthan has 14 points in 11 matches. The team is at number three in the points table. Punjab team is at number seven in the points table after losing 6 matches in 11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century for Rajasthan. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the team off to a good start. Both added 46 runs in 4 overs. Kagiso Rabada gave the first blow to the team by dismissing Jos Buttler. Rishi Dhawan dismissed Sanju Samson in the 9th over. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the 15th over. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the 19th over. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 31 and Riyan Parag scored 0 runs.

Jonny Bairstow scored a half-century for Punjab. Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow got the team off to a good start. The first blow to the team was given by Ravichandran Ashwin by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in the sixth over. The second blow to the team was given by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th over by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa. In the 15th over, he dismissed Mayank Agarwal. In the same over, he also sent Jonny Bairstow to the pavilion.

Famous Krishna dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 19th over. Rishi Dhawan remained unbeaten on 5 and Jitesh Sharma scored 38 runs. There was no change in the team led by Mayank Agarwal. There has been a change in the Rajasthan team. Yashasvi Jaiswal has got a chance in place of Karun Nair. Punjab Kings have 10 points in 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals have 12 points in 10 matches. He is included in the top-4 teams of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR: Click Here To Know Ball By Ball Score

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk and captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma