IPL 2022 Player Auction List 17 Indians base price 2 crore Imran Tahir is Oldest Noor Ahmad is Youngest Among Players

IPL Auction 2022: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings can buy the maximum 23 players in the auction. Shahrukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders can buy at least 6 foreign players.

The players’ auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be held on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players will enter the auction. IPL management has released the list of all the players. The highest base price in the auction is Rs 2 crore. The base price of Rs 2 crore includes 48 players. Of these, 17 are Indians, while 31 are foreign players.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, while 34 players are included in the list with a brace price of Rs 1 crore. Of the total 590 players who entered the auction, 370 are Indians, while the number of foreign cricketers is 220.

Former South African spinner Imran Tahir is the oldest among the players to be included in the auction. Imran Tahir was born on 27 March 1979 in Lahore, Pakistan.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed is the youngest player in the auction. Born on January 3, 2005, Noor Ahmed is a member of the Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team. Amit Mishra is the oldest among Indians, while Kherivisto Kense is the youngest.

Indian players with base price of Rs 2 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal .

Foreign players with base price of Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, David Warner, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings , Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Merchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis.

Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, can buy the maximum 23 players. At the same time, Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shahrukh Khan, can buy at least 6 foreign players. There are 21 players vacant in Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians.

There is a vacancy of 22 players in Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad. Talking about foreign players, Punjab Kings has the maximum 8 vacant places. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad have 7 vacant positions for foreign players.