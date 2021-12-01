IPL 2022 Player Retention Preity Zinta Punjab Kings will enter auction with Heavy purse 72 crore Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals have to buy rest entire team only in 47.5 crore rupees

The retention process for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 was completed on 30 November 2021. All of the current eight franchises have exercised the player retention option. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to retain 4 players each.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each. Punjab Kings (PBKS), co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, has retained only two players. A total of 27 players have been retained. Of these, 8 are foreigners and 4 are uncapped Indians.

After retaining the players, each team has a different amount left to enter the auction for IPL 2022. Punjab Kings will enter the auction with the heaviest purse.

He spent Rs 16 crore in retaining two players Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. His retention deduction amount stood at Rs 18 crore. In this way, now she will enter the auction with a huge amount of 72 crores.

At the same time, the pocket of Delhi Capitals will be the lightest. He spent Rs 39 crore retaining Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Enrique Nortje. Delhi Capitals’ retention deduction amount stands at Rs 42.50 crore, so it will have to make up the rest of the team out of Rs 47.50 crore left with it.

Chennai Super Kings: The franchise retained Ravindra Jadeja 16, Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dhoni 12, Moeen Ali 8 and Rituraj Gaikwad for Rs 6 crore. His retention deduction was Rs 42 crore. 48 crores are left in his purse.

Delhi Capitals: The franchise retained Rishabh Pant for 16, Axar Patel for 9, Prithvi Shaw for 7.50 and Enrique Nortje for Rs 6.50 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 42.50 crore. 47.50 crores are left in his purse.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The franchise retained Andre Russell for 12, Varun Chakraborty 8, Venkatesh Iyer 8 and Sunil Narine for Rs 6 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 42 crore. 48 crores are left in his purse.

Mumbai Indians: The franchise retained Rohit Sharma for 16, Jasprit Bumrah 12, Suryakumar Yadav for 8 and Kieron Pollard for Rs 6 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 42 crore. 48 crores are left in his purse.

Punjab Kings: The franchise retained Mayank Agarwal for Rs 12 and Arshdeep Singh for Rs 4 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 18 crore. 72 crores are left in his purse.

Rajasthan Royals: The franchise retained Sanju Samson for 14, Jos Buttler for 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 4 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 28 crore. 62 crores are left in his purse.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The franchise retained Virat Kohli for Rs 15, Glenn Maxwell for 11, Mohammad Siraj for Rs 7 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 33 crore. 57 crores are left in his purse.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The franchise retained Kane Williamson for 14, Abdul Samad 4, Umran Malik for Rs 4 crore. His retention deduction stood at Rs 22 crore. 68 crores are left in his purse.