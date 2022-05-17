IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna has bowled most wides, maidens and dot balls, Punjab kings Arshdeep Singh overtakes Jasprit Bumrah-Dwayne Bravo Dwayne Bravo left behind

IPL 2022 STATISTICS: Rajasthan Royals is at quantity two within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 factors desk, whereas its batsman Jos Buttler and bowler Yuzvendra Chahal are on the high by way of most runs and most wickets. Not solely this, Rajasthan Royals’ quick bowler well-known Krishna additionally has a singular document.

The well-known Krishna has bowled the most variety of dot and most vast deliveries in IPL 2022. He has additionally bowled the most maiden overs. The well-known Krishna has taken 15 wickets in 13 matches up to now in IPL 2022. He’s at quantity 16 within the listing of highest wicket takers.

However, Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings has left behind Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo by way of bowling within the loss of life overs. Amongst bowlers who bowled no less than 10 overs in IPL 2022, Arshdeep Singh has hit the least variety of sixes within the loss of life overs.

punjab kings quick bowler Arshdeep Singh Up to now this season he has taken 10 wickets in 13 matches. He has taken just one six within the loss of life overs. On the identical time, Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians has hit two sixes within the loss of life overs this season, Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Tremendous Kings and Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings have hit three sixes every within the loss of life overs.

Speaking about batting, Tilak Verma of Mumbai Indians has impressed rather a lot. He has additionally made many information in his identify. He has turn into the youngest batsman to attain a half-century for Mumbai Indians. He’s the best run-scorer within the IPL in his debut season.

Tilak Verma Has scored greater than 30 runs in 7 innings up to now. His document towards spinners is kind of good. He has up to now scored 368 runs in 12 matches at a mean of 40.88 and a strike price of 132.85. On this he has scored 189 runs towards spinners. He’s second by way of scoring the most runs towards spinners in IPL 2022.