IPL 2022 Ravi Shastri Advice For Virat Kohli Pull Out Of The IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli is going through a bad phase in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). He has scored just 128 runs in nine matches. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the match against Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After this Rajasthan Royals (RR) could only score 9 runs. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again reiterated that Kohli needs to take a break to freshen up.

Ravi Shastri on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel said, “I think break is ideal for him as he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the team in all formats. It would be wise for them to take rest. You know, sometimes you have to strike a balance. This year he is already in the tournament (IPL 2022). If you want to prolong your international career and leave your mark there for 6-7 years, then leave IPL.”

Shastri further said, “If that is the case, then you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, I would say the same to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line to take a break. You can take a break when India is not playing and India doesn’t play only during the IPL.

Shastri further added, “Sometimes you need to do that or tell the franchise that I will play only half the season. I should be paid only half the penny. This tough decision needs to be taken if you want to reach the top as an international player.

Regarding Virat Kohli, Shastri further said, “Virat is still young and he has 5-6 years ahead. They must have realized what they have done in these past few months. He knows he has to go back to the drawing board, how he thinks, how he approaches, and where to start. There have been many players in the past who have gone through this.”