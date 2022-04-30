IPL 2022 Ravi Shastri on Arshdeep Singh: PBKS bowler will soon get entry in Team India

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh may soon find a place in the national T20 squad after his consistent performance in the last three seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arshdeep made his IPL debut in 2019 and has been an integral part of Punjab Kings for the last four seasons.

Arshdeep was also included in the two players who were retained by the franchise before the auction. The 23-year-old pacer has improved his game with the new ball even though he has been bowling brilliantly in the ‘death overs’ this season as well. Shastri said, “It is wonderful to see a player who is so young and continues to perform well under pressure conditions. He remains calm even under pressure and is doing well in the death overs.

Shastri told ‘Star Sports’, “It shows that he is moving very fast and he can join the Indian team.” Other players who have impressed in the IPL include Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fast bowler Umran Malik and Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Verma are also involved.

Brian Lara compared Malik to West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards. Lara said, “Umran Malik reminds me of Fidel Edwards. When he started, he used to bowl very fast. I think he (Malik) knows that this can make him a place in international cricket. I think he will definitely play in international cricket.

Lara further said, “In IPL, batsmen get used to playing fast bowling, so I hope that he will improve his bowling later. He learns fast in the nets. He wants to learn new things which is good.”