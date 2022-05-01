IPL 2022 Ravindra Jadeja handed over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni

All-rounder cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has left the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again take charge of the team. The franchise has given this information by tweeting. Let us tell you that before IPL 2022, Jadeja was made the captain of the team. The team’s performance in the season was not good. The team, which won the trophy last year, has won only two matches so far and is ranked 9th in the points table. It is also almost impossible for the team to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jadeja has given up the captaincy.

According to the information, the 40-year-old Dhoni has accepted the responsibility of leading CSK in the interest of the team and Jadeja to focus on his game. Captaincy has influenced Jadeja’s game. He hasn’t been at his best this season so far. He has scored just 112 runs in 8 matches. He has also been seen struggling with the ball. Have taken only 5 wickets in the tournament so far.

CSK said in a statement, “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to leave the captaincy and focus on his game. He urged MS Dhoni to captain the team. Dhoni accepted this request keeping in mind the interests, so that Jadeja can focus on his game.

Before IPL 2022, Dhoni had decided to step down from the captaincy to ensure a smooth change of leadership and Jadeja was given the responsibility. It is worth noting that Chennai has the record of playing the most number of playoffs (11) and final (9) in IPL. Under the leadership of Dhoni, the team has become champion 4 times.

CSK were banned for two years 2016 and 2017 after the spot-fixing scandal came to light. This was the only time Dhoni represented a different franchise, Rising Pune Supergiants. He led the team in the first season, but was captained by Steve Smith the following year. After this, when the team returned to the tournament in the year 2018, it became the champion.

Dhoni did a great job. He scored 455 runs at a strike rate of 150.66. This helped CSK win their third title. The season of 2021 was not good for the team. After this the team became the winner once again in 2022. It is worth noting that Dhoni will return as the CSK captain in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.