IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Live: Chennai Super Kings won the toss, decided to bowl, know here the updates related to the match
IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in Hindi: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and decided to bowl. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made one change in the playing XI. Moeen Ali has come in place of Mitchell Santner in Chennai’s team. At the same time, in this match, Royal Challengers Bangalore has landed without change.
In IPL 2022, the franchises of Bangalore and Chennai are facing each other for the second time. In the first match played on 12 April, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. That was also the first win for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.
In this match both the teams have landed with these players.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: Ball by Ball Scorecard Click Here
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/W), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Pretorius, Simarjit Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Thikshana.
By clicking here you can see recommended Dream11 for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match.
Indian Premier League, 2022Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 04 May 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore 0/0 (0.0)
vs
Chennai Super Kings
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 49 ) Chennai Super Kings elected to field
IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Ravindra Jadeja has taken most wickets against RCB
IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Score: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rituraj Gaikwad has scored 2 half-centuries so far. He has scored both the fifties at his Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is also the home ground of Rituraj. Apart from this, he played 7 matches in IPL in Mumbai (Navi Mumbai, Wankhede and Brabourne Stadium). In that he scored only 65 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the history of IPL. He has taken 26 wickets in 29 matches so far. The last time both the teams met in Pune was in IPL 2018. Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets in that match. He was also adjudged player of the match.
#IPL #RCB #CSK #Live #Cricket #Score #Match #Today #News #Updates #Hindi #RCB #CSK #IPL #Live #Chennai #Super #Kings #won #toss #decided #bowl #updates #related #match
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.