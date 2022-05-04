IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Live: Chennai Super Kings won the toss, decided to bowl, know here the updates related to the match

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in Hindi: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and decided to bowl. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made one change in the playing XI. Moeen Ali has come in place of Mitchell Santner in Chennai’s team. At the same time, in this match, Royal Challengers Bangalore has landed without change.

In IPL 2022, the franchises of Bangalore and Chennai are facing each other for the second time. In the first match played on 12 April, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. That was also the first win for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

In this match both the teams have landed with these players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/W), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Pretorius, Simarjit Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Thikshana.

