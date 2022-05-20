IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Bangalore beats Gujarat RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Highlights

IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Highlights: Within the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets. Gujarat received the toss and elected to bat on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat scored 168 for five in 20 overs. Bangalore achieved the goal of 169 runs in 18.4 overs. With this win, Bangalore’s staff stays within the race for the playoffs. Groups of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dominated out of the race.

Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will compete to achieve the playoffs. Bangalore have 16 factors from 14 matches. On the similar time, Delhi’s staff has 14 factors from 13 matches. The Rishabh Pant-led facet should win towards Mumbai Indians to make it to the playoffs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis acquired Bangalore off to a terrific begin. Each added 115 runs in 14.3 overs. The primary wicket fell within the fifteenth over. Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis. He dismissed Virat Kohli within the seventeenth over. Glenn Maxwell 40 and Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 2 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored a half-century for Gujarat. The staff acquired its first blow within the third over. Josh Hazlewood to Shubman Gill. Glenn Maxwell dismissed Matthew Wade within the sixth over. Wriddhiman Saha was run out within the ninth over. David Miller was dismissed by Vanindu Hasaranga within the seventeenth over. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rahul Tewatia within the 18th over. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 62 and Rashid Khan scored 19 runs. There was a change within the Gujarat staff. Lockie Ferguson returned instead of Alzarri Joseph. There was additionally a change within the Bangalore staff. Siddharth Kaul acquired an opportunity instead of Mohammad Siraj.

IPL 2022 GT vs RCB: Ball by Ball Rating Click on Right here

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Enjoying XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Vanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Siddharth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans (Enjoying XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravi Srinivasan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.