IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Pitch invader gives fist bumps to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma arrested

During the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a man got very expensive to enter the field. The 26-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune on Sunday. According to The Indian Express, the police have registered a case against him for going to a restricted place and creating a ruckus.

The person has been identified as Dashrath Jadhav (26), a resident of Khandala taluka of Satara district. Inspector Madhukar Sawant, in-charge of Talegaon Dabhade police station, said that the police said that the incident took place between 10.30 and 10.45 pm when the match was going on. An FIR has been registered against the person under sections 447 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Inspector Durganath Sali said, “Despite repeated warnings, the man jumped from the fence and entered the field. He first gave a fist bump to Virat Kohli and then ran towards Rohit Sharma. Later, the policemen on duty took him into custody. When he was being taken out of the field, he scuffled with the police and created a ruckus.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Batting first, Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (26) gave Mumbai a good start by adding 50 runs in 38 balls, but after that the team faltered and 5 wickets fell for only 62 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) then took Mumbai to a respectable score of 151/6.

Vanindu Hasranga and Harshal Patel took two wickets each while Akash Deep took one wicket. In reply, RCB chased down the target of 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs with the help of fifties from Anuj Rawat (66) and Virat Kohli (48). This is the fourth consecutive defeat for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2022.