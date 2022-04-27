IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Highlights- Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Live Highlights: In the 39th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs on Tuesday. Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 144 for 8 in 20 overs. Bangalore team was all out for 115 runs in 19.3 overs in reply to the target of 145 runs. Rajasthan team won against Bangalore for the first time since 2019. With this, she reached the top of the points table.
Bangalore didn’t start well. In the very second over, the famous Krishna sent Virat Kohli to the pavilion. Virat came to open the innings with Faf du Plessis today. He hit two fours in the first over, but then returned to the pavilion. In the seventh over, Kuldeep Sen sent Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to the pavilion in successive balls. Ravichandran Ashwin sent Rajat Patidar to the pavilion in the 10th over. He walks Suyash Prabhudesai in the 12th over. Dinesh Karthik was run out. Shahbaz Ahmed was run by Ashwin in the 16th over. In the 18th over, Mohammad Siraj was sent to the pavilion by the famous Krishna. Kuldeep Sen dismissed Harshal Patel in the last over.
Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten half-century for Rajasthan. The team did not start well. The team got its first blow in the second over itself. Mohammed Siraj sent Devdutt Padikkal to the pavilion. In the fourth over, he sent Ravichandran Ashwin to the pavilion. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Josh Butler in the fifth over. In the 10th over, Vanindu Hasaranga sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion.
Josh Hazlewood sent Darrell Mitchell to the pavilion in the 15th over. Shirmon Hetmyer was sent to the pavilion by Hasaranga. In the 18th over, Harshal Patel sent Trent Boult to the pavilion and gave the eighth blow. The famous Krishna was run out in the 19th over. Bangalore replaced Anuj Rawat with Rajat Patidar. There were two changes in Rajasthan. Darrell Mitchell came in place of Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen in place of Obed McCoy.
IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Bangalore team lost the second match in a row. Couldn’t even play 20 overs.
IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hyderabad beat him by 9 wickets. Bangalore team was all out for only 68 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Delhi Capitals. They won the match by 15 runs. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal scored 116 runs and 54 runs respectively for Rajasthan Royals in that match. These two teams have so far played 23 matches against each other in the history of IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore won 13 matches while Rajasthan Royals managed to win 10 matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Anishwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Cariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Recy van der Dusen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell , Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prashant Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
