IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Highlights- Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Live Highlights: In the 39th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs on Tuesday. Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 144 for 8 in 20 overs. Bangalore team was all out for 115 runs in 19.3 overs in reply to the target of 145 runs. Rajasthan team won against Bangalore for the first time since 2019. With this, she reached the top of the points table.

Bangalore didn’t start well. In the very second over, the famous Krishna sent Virat Kohli to the pavilion. Virat came to open the innings with Faf du Plessis today. He hit two fours in the first over, but then returned to the pavilion. In the seventh over, Kuldeep Sen sent Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to the pavilion in successive balls. Ravichandran Ashwin sent Rajat Patidar to the pavilion in the 10th over. He walks Suyash Prabhudesai in the 12th over. Dinesh Karthik was run out. Shahbaz Ahmed was run by Ashwin in the 16th over. In the 18th over, Mohammad Siraj was sent to the pavilion by the famous Krishna. Kuldeep Sen dismissed Harshal Patel in the last over.

Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten half-century for Rajasthan. The team did not start well. The team got its first blow in the second over itself. Mohammed Siraj sent Devdutt Padikkal to the pavilion. In the fourth over, he sent Ravichandran Ashwin to the pavilion. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Josh Butler in the fifth over. In the 10th over, Vanindu Hasaranga sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion.

IPL 2022 RCB vs RR: Ball by Ball Scorecard Click Here

Josh Hazlewood sent Darrell Mitchell to the pavilion in the 15th over. Shirmon Hetmyer was sent to the pavilion by Hasaranga. In the 18th over, Harshal Patel sent Trent Boult to the pavilion and gave the eighth blow. The famous Krishna was run out in the 19th over. Bangalore replaced Anuj Rawat with Rajat Patidar. There were two changes in Rajasthan. Darrell Mitchell came in place of Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen in place of Obed McCoy.