IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Virat Kohli Bad Form bags his third golden duck of this session

Virat Kohli’s poor form continues in IPL 2022. He has been battling for runs so much that for the third time in the season, he became the victim of a golden duck. He was dismissed on the first ball of the match in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jagdish Suchit sent him to the pavilion. Earlier, Dusmantha Chameera of Lucknow Supergiants and Marco Yansen of Hyderabad dismissed him for a golden duck. This happened in two consecutive matches.

In IPL, Kohli got out for golden duck in 2022 after four years (year 2017), but not once twice but thrice. The 33-year-old has batted very poorly in IPL 2022. The Delhi-born batsman has scored 216 runs in 12 matches at an average of 19.63 and strike rate of 111.34. During this, he has been able to score only one half-century.

Kohli scored a half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT), but Bangalore had to face defeat. He also faced criticism for his low strike rate in the match. In the previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) too, Kohli scored 30 runs for less than a run-a-ball.

Before the match, Kohli was one run away from becoming the first batsman in the history of IPL to score 6500 runs. but that did not happen. In Hyderabad’s playing 11, left-arm spinner Jagdish Suchit, who replaced leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, was dismissed. Suchit hits the ball over the leg-stump and Kohli gives a simple catch to Kane Williamson at short mid-wicket. This was also Virat’s sixth golden duck in the IPL.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. He made the record for the most runs in a season in 2016 with the help of four centuries. Then the team reached the final. RCB were runners-up that season after losing to Hyderabad in the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.