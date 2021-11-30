IPL 2022 Retention Deadline Day Live Updates: ipl 2022 retention live streaming when and where to watch ipl retention live in india Live on Star Sports Disney Hotstar

IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set November 30 as the deadline for player retention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It is clear that there are few hours left for the list of players to be retained. As per the rules, the current 8 teams can retain maximum 4-4 players. Two more teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad are associated with this season.

The existing 8 franchises can retain a maximum of 3 domestic and a maximum of 2 foreign players. The two new teams that have joined this season can choose a maximum of 3 players (two Indians and one foreigner) from the pool of players.

There will be no right to match option in the auction for IPL 2022. The purses of all the teams for the auction will be Rs 90 crore. Last season this amount was Rs 85 crores.

Retention will be announced on November 30 at 9:30 pm. The process will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.