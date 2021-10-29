IPL 2022 retention policy 8 old teams can keep 4 players ahead of auction while new teams 3 early picks all you know whole rules

In the auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the old 8 teams of the tournament can retain 4 players. At the same time, 2 new teams Ahmedabad and Lucknow can choose 3 players each from the rest of the players’ pool just before the auction for 2022. However, according to the news of ESPNcricinfo, no team will get the Right to Match (RTM) exemption.

According to the news, there will be many conditions in the retention of the players. For example, a maximum of three Indian players can be included, while one foreign player is also required to be retained. All teams can retain a maximum of two overseas players.

It is mandatory for teams to retain at least two Indian players. However, no team will be able to retain more than two uncapped (players who have not played for Team India yet) players.

The purse of the franchises has become a bit heavy in the auction for IPL 2022. This time around Rs 90 crore will be in the purse of the franchisees. In the IPL 2021 auction, this amount was Rs 85 crores. In IPL 2023, the purse amount of the franchisees will be 100 crores. In the year 2018, there were 80 crores in the purse of the teams.

There will be no RTM card in IPL 2022 auction. Two new franchises have been approved, two Indian players and one foreign player, but it is not yet clear whether these three players need to be released from the other teams player pool in the auction.

Ultimately it will be the player’s choice to join the team. He may choose to return to the auction pool for a better salary, even if his current team wants to retain him. The deadline for retaining players is likely to be by the end of November.

A few days ago, the officials of Chennai Super Kings had issued statements on retaining Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was earlier said from the team that Dhoni would be retained first. After this it was said that a decision will be taken after the rules of retention come to the fore. Chennai owner N Srinivasan had said the same thing.