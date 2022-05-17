IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant gave importance to his EGO, Who is Match Winner, Indian legends furious at Delhi Capitals captain Indian Giants

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs on the evening of 16 Might. With this win, he saved alive his possibilities of reaching the playoffs of IPL 2022. Nonetheless, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant’s particular person efficiency within the match was disappointing. He was dismissed for 7 runs in 3 balls. On this he additionally features a six. When he bought out, the crew had 107 runs in 12 overs. Former Indian cricket crew bowlers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha should not glad seeing his efficiency. He says that Rishabh Pant gave importance to his ego as a substitute of the crew. Pragyan Ojha even mentioned that hitting 4 sixes in 4 balls doesn’t make a match winner.

He mentioned, ‘The second largest mistake I might take into account is that of the captain. As a captain, it was your duty to stand at the crease. What a loss to the crew due to your irresponsible play. You simply hit a six. In order that shot was not made. Rishabh Pant hasn’t had a whole lot of bang runs this season. Not at all in step with the impression he has.

RP Singh mentioned, ‘Pant had an opportunity, the crew was caught. Each man needs his captain to bat properly in troublesome conditions. Get the crew out of bother. However he bought on the market. On account of this, the crew may solely rating 159 runs in 20 overs. The principle factor is that the captain has to play for the crew. Your ego is larger, it is extra essential that the crew performs properly. Within the state of affairs you have been in, the run pace dropped a bit. There is no hurt when you take a single after hitting a six.

Pragyan Ojha mentioned, ‘What we are saying is that Rishabh Pant He didn’t present the maturity he ought to have proven. when you’ve gotten the possibility. When you’ll be able to management the sport. Then you definitely left. Had it been 2-3 overs. You have been making an attempt to rating runs. The runs weren’t coming. It could have been a unique factor then. What is anticipated of a senior participant?

Pragyan Ojha mentioned, ‘To illustrate to Lalit Yadav that he doesn’t have a lot expertise in worldwide cricket. However you’re the captain. You might be one such participant whose title is being taken because the captain of future Crew India. Are you able to turn out to be a match winner in future?’

Pragyan Ojha mentioned, ‘What is a match winner? Approaching the sector and hitting 4 sixes in 4 balls doesn’t make a match winner. Match Winner additionally saves your sport. You have to additionally understand how to run the sport. Then you’ll be able to turn out to be a match winner. I feel someplace, Rishabh Pant missed that chance.