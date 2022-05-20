IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Live: Yashasvi opens Rajasthan’s account with a four, Jos Buttler returns to the pavilion; Know the live score of the match here

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Streaming: The 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being performed between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Tremendous Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai Tremendous Kings have received the toss and determined to bat. Chennai scored 150 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Moeen Ali missed a century by 7 runs. Moeen Ali was dismissed for 93 runs in 57 balls with the assist of 13 fours and three sixes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Obaid McCoy took 2 wickets every.

MS Dhoni has made one change in his enjoying XI. He has included Ambati Rayudu in the enjoying XI in place of Shivam Dubey. Sanju Samson has additionally made a change in his enjoying XI. He has changed Shimron Hetmyer in place of Jimmy Neesham.

This season each the groups are dealing with one another for the first time. Total, 26 matches have been performed up to now in IPL between Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Out of these, Chennai Tremendous Kings have received 15 and Rajasthan Royals have received 11. Nonetheless, since IPL 2018, each have 4-4 matches to their identify.

On this match each the groups have landed with these gamers.

Rajasthan Royals Taking part in XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/W), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Chennai Tremendous Kings Taking part in XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C/W), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjit Singh, Mathisha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.