IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Highlights: Lucknow defeated by Rajasthan

IPL 2022 LSG vs RR : In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Lucknow won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 165 for 6 in 20 overs. The target of 166 runs was given to Lucknow. Lucknow team could only manage 162 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. 15 runs were needed from the last over. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, playing the first match, bowled brilliantly against Stoinis.

Lucknow got off to a bad start. Trent Boult sent KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gautam to the pavilion in the very first over. In the third over, the famous Krishna sent Jason Holder to the pavilion. After this, in the 10th over, Kuldeep Sen gave the fourth blow to Lucknow in the form of Deepak Hooda. Yuzvendra Chahal gave the fifth blow to Lucknow by dismissing Ayush Badoni. In the 16th over, Chahal sent Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya to the pavilion. Marx Stoinis played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs in 17 balls. At the same time, Avesh Khan scored 7 runs in two balls.

Devdutt Padikkal came in to open the innings for Rajasthan with Jos Buttler. Rajasthan got the first blow on the first ball of the sixth over. Jos Buttler was sent to the pavilion by Avesh Khan. The second blow was given by Jason Holder by dismissing Sanju Samson in the 9th over. In the very next over, Krishnappa Gautam gave the third blow to the team by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal. In the same over, he walked the rope van der Dussen.

Rajasthan team lost 4 wickets in 10 overs. 100 runs were crossed in the 16th over. Ashwin returned to the pavilion after being retired out in the 19th over. Riyan Parag returned to the pavilion after scoring 8 runs. Shirmon Hetmyer scored 59 runs in 36 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 1 four. Trent Boult remained unbeaten on 2 runs.

There have been two changes in both Lucknow and Rajasthan teams. Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye were dropped. Marcus Stoinis and Dusamantha Chamira got their chance. On the other hand, in the Rajasthan team, Kuldeep Sen in place of Navdeep Saini and Rassi van der Dussen in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal.