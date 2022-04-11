IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Highlights: Lucknow defeated by Rajasthan
RR vs LSG IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals, captained by Sanju Samson, defeated the team of Lucknow Super Giants captained by KL Rahul by 3 runs.
IPL 2022 LSG vs RR : In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Lucknow won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 165 for 6 in 20 overs. The target of 166 runs was given to Lucknow. Lucknow team could only manage 162 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. 15 runs were needed from the last over. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, playing the first match, bowled brilliantly against Stoinis.
Lucknow got off to a bad start. Trent Boult sent KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gautam to the pavilion in the very first over. In the third over, the famous Krishna sent Jason Holder to the pavilion. After this, in the 10th over, Kuldeep Sen gave the fourth blow to Lucknow in the form of Deepak Hooda. Yuzvendra Chahal gave the fifth blow to Lucknow by dismissing Ayush Badoni. In the 16th over, Chahal sent Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya to the pavilion. Marx Stoinis played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs in 17 balls. At the same time, Avesh Khan scored 7 runs in two balls.
Devdutt Padikkal came in to open the innings for Rajasthan with Jos Buttler. Rajasthan got the first blow on the first ball of the sixth over. Jos Buttler was sent to the pavilion by Avesh Khan. The second blow was given by Jason Holder by dismissing Sanju Samson in the 9th over. In the very next over, Krishnappa Gautam gave the third blow to the team by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal. In the same over, he walked the rope van der Dussen.
Rajasthan team lost 4 wickets in 10 overs. 100 runs were crossed in the 16th over. Ashwin returned to the pavilion after being retired out in the 19th over. Riyan Parag returned to the pavilion after scoring 8 runs. Shirmon Hetmyer scored 59 runs in 36 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 1 four. Trent Boult remained unbeaten on 2 runs.
There have been two changes in both Lucknow and Rajasthan teams. Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye were dropped. Marcus Stoinis and Dusamantha Chamira got their chance. On the other hand, in the Rajasthan team, Kuldeep Sen in place of Navdeep Saini and Rassi van der Dussen in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Rajasthan Royals 165/6 (20.0)
vs
Lucknow Super Giants 162/8 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 20 ) Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs
IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Rajasthan beat Lucknow by 3 runs.
Rajasthan won the match by 3 runs, excellent bowling from Kuldeep Sen
Young Kuldeep Sen came to bowl the last over. Avesh Khan plays the ball in the air and gets a run. Stoinis on strike. No run came off the second ball. No run even on the third ball. No run on the fourth ball. Four came off the fifth ball. Stoinis hit a six off the sixth ball. Rajasthan won the match by 3 runs. Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Sen playing the first match.
Lucknow need 15 runs in the last over
Wide starts the 18th over. Stoinis hit a four off the next ball. Two runs off the next ball. Stoinis hit a six off the next ball. No run came off the next ball. The on-field umpire rejected the appeal of Caught Behind on the fifth ball. Samson took a review, but there was no contact between the ball and the bat. Stoinis hit a six off the last ball. 19 runs came off famous Krishna’s over. 15 runs needed in the last over. Lucknow score 151 for 8 in 19 overs.
Lucknow need 34 runs in 2 overs to win
Stoinis hit a six off the first ball of the 17th over. No run came off the second ball. 1 run off the third ball. Then wide. No run on the fourth ball. Then wide. LBW’s appeal on the fifth ball dismissed. Samson took a review and Chamira was out for 13. Avesh Khan hit a six off the sixth ball. 15 runs came off Chahal’s over. Lucknow need 34 runs in 2 overs to win.
Lucknow need 49 runs in 3 overs to win
Lucknow need 49 runs in 3 overs to win. 117 for 7 in 17 overs. Stoinis 3 and Chamira at the crease after scoring 13 runs.
Krunal Pandya was bowled by Chahal for 22 runs.
Krunal Pandya was bowled by Chahal for 22 runs. After the end of 16 overs, Lucknow’s score was 106 for 7 wickets. Dusamantha Chamira 4 and Marx Stoinis 1 at the crease. 9 runs were scored in Yajuvendra Chahal’s over and two wickets fell. 60 runs needed in 4 overs.
Big blow to Lucknow, Quinton decocked out
Yuzvendra Chahal has given a big blow to Lucknow. Quinton de Kock returned to the pavilion after scoring 39 runs.
Lucknow need 69 runs in 5 overs
After the end of 15 overs, Lucknow’s score was 97 for 5 wickets. Krunal Pandya 19 and Quinton de Kock 38 at the crease. 10 runs from the famous Krishna’s over. 69 runs needed in 5 overs.
Lucknow need 79 runs in 6 overs
After the end of 14 overs, Lucknow’s score was 87 for 5 wickets. Krunal Pandya 10 and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 37 runs. 7 runs came off Kuldeep Sen’s over. 79 runs needed in 6 overs.
Fifth blow to Lucknow
Yuzvendra Chahal gave Lucknow the fifth blow by sending Ayush Badoni to the pavilion. 5 wickets in 12 overs 74 runs. 92 runs needed in 8 overs to win.
Lucknow need 105 runs in 10 overs to win
Lucknow’s score is 61 runs for 4 wickets in 10 overs. Ayush Badoni 2 runs and Quinton de Kock 24 runs at the crease. 105 runs needed in 10 overs to win.
Lucknow team in trouble
Lucknow team in trouble. Kuldeep Sen sent Deepak Hooda to the pavilion. Lucknow score 52 for 4 in 9.1 overs.
Lucknow score 52 for 3 in 9 overs
Lucknow score 52 for 3 in 9 overs. Deepak Hooda on 25 runs and Quinton de Kock at the crease after scoring 17 runs. 5 runs came off Ravichandran Ashwin’s over. 114 runs in 66 balls for the win.
Lucknow score 31 runs in 6 overs for 3 wickets
Powerplay finished. Ravichandran Ashwin conceded 5 runs in the 6th over. Lucknow score 31 runs in 6 overs for 3 wickets. Dekock 6 and Deepak Hooda at the crease after scoring 15 runs.
Lucknow got the third blow
In the fourth over, Lucknow was given the third blow by the famous Krishna. Jason Holder returned to the pavilion after scoring 8 runs. Deepak Hooda has come as the new batsman.
Lucknow score 13 runs for 2 wickets
3 overs game over. Lucknow score 13 runs for 2 wickets. Jason Holder 8 and Quinton de Kock at the crease for 4 runs.
In the very first over, Boult gave two blows to Lucknow.
In the very first over, Boult gave two blows to Lucknow. After bowling KL Rahul. Krishnappa Gautam was also sent to the pavilion. 5 runs were scored in the over. Holder 4 and de Kock at the crease for 0 runs. Rajasthan’s score 5 runs for two wickets in 1 over.
Rajasthan set target of 166 runs to Lucknow
After the end of 20 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 165 for 6 wickets. The target of 166 runs was given to Lucknow. 16 runs in the last over. Parag was dismissed after scoring 8 runs. Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 59 and Boult scored an unbeaten 2 runs.
Ashwin retired out
Ravichandran Ashwin retired out in the 19th over and walked off the field. Riyan Parag comes out to bat. This is the first case in the history of IPL.
Hetmyer 38 and Ashwin 27 runs at the crease
18 runs came off Jason Holder’s over. Rajasthan’s score is 133 runs for 4 wickets in 18 overs. Hetmyer 38 and Ashwin 27 runs at the crease.
Rajasthan’s score crosses 100
Ashwin hit two sixes in the 16th over. 16 runs were scored in this over of Gautam. Rajasthan’s score crosses 100. 108 runs for 4 wickets in 16 overs.
Rajasthan score 87 runs for 4 wickets
14 overs game over. Rajasthan score 87 runs for 4 wickets. Shimron Hetmyer 16 and Ashwin 7 runs at the crease.
Ravichandran Ashwin 4 and Shirmon Hetmyer 12 at the crease
Rajasthan team has scored 80 runs in 12 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin 4 and Shimron Hetmyer 12 at the crease.
Rajasthan in trouble
Gautam put Rajasthan in trouble by sending van der Dussen to the pavilion. Team’s score in 9.5 overs is 67 runs for 4 wickets.
Padikkal out too
Krishnappa Gautam sent Padikkal to the pavilion. He got out after scoring 29 runs. Rajasthan score 64 runs for 3 wickets in 9.1 overs.
Holder gave second blow to Rajasthan by dismissing Samson
Holder gave second blow to Rajasthan by dismissing Samson. Rajasthan’s score is 60 runs for two wickets in 8.3 overs. Russi van der Dussen with Devdutt Padikkal to the crease.
RR vs LSG IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal 28 and Sanju Samson at the crease with 12
8 overs game over. Rajasthan’s score is 58 runs for 1 wicket. 6 runs came off Avesh Khan’s over. Devdutt Padikkal 28 and Sanju Samson 12 at the crease.
Rajasthan completed 50 runs
Rajasthan completes 50 runs. 8 runs came off Ravi Bishnoi’s over. Rajasthan’s score is 52 runs for 1 wicket in 7 overs. Devdutt Padikkal 28 and Sanju Samson at the crease after scoring 7 runs.
LSG vs RR 1PL 2022: Powerplay ends
Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan. Gave only two runs and also took a wicket. Powerplay finished. Rajasthan score 44 runs for 1 wicket. Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson at the crease.
Avesh Khan gave first success to Lucknow
Avesh Khan clean bowled Jos Buttler for the first blow to Rajasthan. He scored 13 runs. Rajasthan score 42 runs in 5.1 overs for 1 wicket.
Rajasthan score 42 runs in 5 overs without any wicket
Rajasthan score 42 runs in 5 overs without any wicket. Jos Buttler 13 and Padikkal 25 runs at the crease.
IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR) in their last match. Batting first, Rajasthan made a score of 169-3. Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 70, while Shimron Hetmyer scored 42 runs. Devdutt Padikkal also added 37 runs. For RCB, Mohammad Siraj, Wanindu Hararanga and Harshal Patel took one wicket each. While batting, RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat scored 29 and 26 runs. RCB then lost a few wickets early on. Later Dinesh Karthik played an unbeaten 44 while Shahbaz Ahmed scored 45 runs to give victory to the team.
Talking about Lucknow Super Giants, they won their last match against Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw scored 61 runs for DC. Rishabh Pant made an unbeaten 39 while Sarfaraz Khan played an unbeaten 36 and scored 149-3. For Lucknow, Quinton de Kock played a brilliant innings of 80 runs as an opener. KL Rahul also scored 24 runs. Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 19 while Aayush Badoni scored an unbeaten 10 to help LSG win by 6 wickets.
