IPL 2022 RR vs MI Highlights- Mumbai finally wins, beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets

IPL 2022 RR vs MI Highlights: In the 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 158 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai achieved the target of 159 runs in 19.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mumbai’s team registered its first win after eight consecutive defeats. She is already out of the tournament. At the same time, this is the third defeat of Rajasthan in this season. They are second in the points table with six matches won.

Mumbai got a quick start from Ishan Kishan, but Birthday Boy Rohit Sharma disappointed once again. Ravichandran Ashwin sent him to the pavilion in the third over. In the sixth over, Trent Boult sent Ishan Kishan to the pavilion. The team got the third blow in the 15th over. Yuzvendra Chahal sent Suryakumar Yadav to the pavilion. In the very next over, Tilak Verma was sent to the pavilion by the famous Krishna. Kuldeep Sen sent Kieron Pollard to the pavilion in the 20th over.

Jos Buttler scored a half-century for Rajasthan. Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler got the team off to a decent start. Hrithik Shokin gave the first blow to the team in the 5th over. He dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 15 runs. 40 runs were scored in the powerplay and one wicket fell. Debuting the second blow to the team, Kumar Karthikeya sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion and gave it in the 8th over.

Daniel Sams sent Daryl Mitchell to the pavilion in the 15th over. In the 16th over, Jos Buttler hit four sixes off four balls to Hrithik Shoukin. Got out on the last ball. Riley Meredith sent Riley Meredith to the pavilion in 18 overs. In the 20th over, Riley Meredith sent Ravichandran Ashwin to the pavilion. There were two changes in the Mumbai team. Tim David and Kumar Karthikeya got the chance in place of Devald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.