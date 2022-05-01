IPL 2022 RR vs MI Highlights- Mumbai finally wins, beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets
RR vs MI IPL 2022 Match: Mumbai finally won after losing eight consecutive matches. Beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets.
IPL 2022 RR vs MI Highlights: In the 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 158 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai achieved the target of 159 runs in 19.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mumbai’s team registered its first win after eight consecutive defeats. She is already out of the tournament. At the same time, this is the third defeat of Rajasthan in this season. They are second in the points table with six matches won.
Mumbai got a quick start from Ishan Kishan, but Birthday Boy Rohit Sharma disappointed once again. Ravichandran Ashwin sent him to the pavilion in the third over. In the sixth over, Trent Boult sent Ishan Kishan to the pavilion. The team got the third blow in the 15th over. Yuzvendra Chahal sent Suryakumar Yadav to the pavilion. In the very next over, Tilak Verma was sent to the pavilion by the famous Krishna. Kuldeep Sen sent Kieron Pollard to the pavilion in the 20th over.
Jos Buttler scored a half-century for Rajasthan. Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler got the team off to a decent start. Hrithik Shokin gave the first blow to the team in the 5th over. He dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 15 runs. 40 runs were scored in the powerplay and one wicket fell. Debuting the second blow to the team, Kumar Karthikeya sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion and gave it in the 8th over.
Daniel Sams sent Daryl Mitchell to the pavilion in the 15th over. In the 16th over, Jos Buttler hit four sixes off four balls to Hrithik Shoukin. Got out on the last ball. Riley Meredith sent Riley Meredith to the pavilion in 18 overs. In the 20th over, Riley Meredith sent Ravichandran Ashwin to the pavilion. There were two changes in the Mumbai team. Tim David and Kumar Karthikeya got the chance in place of Devald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.
Rajasthan Royals 158/6 (20.0)
vs
Mumbai Indians 161/5 (19.2)
Match Ended (Day – Match 44) Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IPL 2022, RR vs MI: After losing eight matches in a row, Mumbai’s team registered its first win of IPL 2022. Beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.
Mumbai finally got victory
4 runs were needed in the last over to win. Kieron Pollard was dismissed on the first ball of Kuldeep Sen. Daniel Sams came in as the new batsman. The second ball hit a six and Mumbai registered its first win of the season. Lost to Rajasthan by five wickets. The team won after losing eight consecutive matches.
Mumbai need 4 runs in 1 over to win
18 overs game over. Mumbai’s score is 155 for 4 wickets. Kieron Pollard 10 and Tim David 20 at the crease. 4 runs needed in 1 over to win.
Mumbai need 12 runs in 2 overs to win
18 overs game over. Mumbai’s score is 147 for 4 wickets. Kieron Pollard 3 and Tim David at the crease after scoring 19 runs. 12 runs needed in 2 overs to win.
Mumbai need 25 runs in 3 overs to win
17 overs game over. Mumbai’s score is 134 runs for 4 wickets. Kieron Pollard 2 and Tim David at the crease after scoring 9 runs. 25 runs needed in 3 overs to win.
Tilak Verma was sent to the pavilion by the famous Krishna
The famous Krishna sent Tilak Verma to the pavilion. He scored 35 runs. Team’s score is 122 runs for 4 wickets in 15.2 overs. 37 runs needed from 28 balls to win.
Mumbai’s third wicket fell
15 overs game over. Mumbai’s third wicket fell. Yuzvendra Chahal sent Suryakumar Yadav to the pavilion. Team score 122 runs for 3 wickets. Tilak Verma at the crease after scoring 35 runs.
Mumbai need 57 runs off 42 balls to win
13 overs game over. Mumbai’s score is 102 for 2 wickets. 57 runs needed from 42 balls to win. Tilak Verma 24 runs and Suryakumar Yadav 43 runs at the crease.
Mumbai need 74 runs in 9 overs to win
11 overs game over. Mumbai’s score is 85 runs for 2 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav 34 and Tilak Verma at the crease after scoring 16 runs. 74 runs needed in 9 overs to win.
Mumbai need 89 runs in 11 overs to win
9 overs game over. Mumbai’s score 70 runs for 2 wickets. Tilak Verma 12 and Suryakumar Yadav 29 at the crease. 4 runs came off Kuldeep Sen’s over. 89 runs needed in 11 overs to win.
second blow to mumbai
Second blow to Mumbai. Ishan Kishan was sent to the pavilion by Trent Boult. He scored 26 runs. Tilak Verma has come as the new batsman. Team score 41 runs for 2 wickets in 6 overs.
Mumbai need 123 runs in 15 overs to win
Five overs game over. Mumbai score 1 wicket at 36. Ishan Kishan 26 and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease after scoring 7 runs. 123 runs needed in 15 overs to win.
Ravichandran Ashwin sent Hit Sharma to the pavilion
Mumbai got its first blow. Ravichandran Ashwin sent Rohit Sharma to the pavilion. He scored 2 runs. Team score 23 runs for 1 wicket in 2.3 overs. Ishan Kishan at the crease after scoring 20 runs. 136 runs needed to win.
Mumbai’s batting begins
Mumbai’s batting begins. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the crease. At the end of the first over, the score is 12 runs without a wicket. Trent Boult opens the bowling for Rajasthan.
Mumbai need 159 runs to win
On the first ball of the 20th over, Riley Meredith sent Ravichandran Ashwin to the pavilion. He scored 21 runs. 3 runs were scored in the over. Rajasthan scored 158 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Shirmon Hetmyer 6 and Trent Boult remained unbeaten on 1 run. Mumbai need 159 runs to win.
Rajasthan score 155 for 5 in 19 overs
19 overs game over. Rajasthan’s score is 155 for 5 in 19 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin 21 and Shirmon Hetmyer 5 runs at the crease.
Riley Meredith sends Riyan Parag to the pavilion
Riley Meredith sent Riyan Parag to the pavilion. He scored 3 runs. Team score 130 runs for 5 wickets in 17.1 overs. Shirmon Hetmyer at the crease after scoring 2 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin has come as the new batsman.
Butler returned to the pavilion after hitting four consecutive sixes
Jos Buttler hit four sixes in four balls in Hrithik Shokin’s over. Got out on the last ball. Butler returned to the pavilion after scoring 67 runs. Team score 126 runs for 4 wickets in 16 overs.
Rajasthan score 102 runs for 3 wickets
15 overs game over. Rajasthan score 102 runs for 3 wickets. Jos Buttler 43 and Shirmon Hetmyer at the crease after scoring 1 run. 11 runs were scored in Daniel Sams’ over and one wicket fell.
Rajasthan got the third blow
Third blow to Rajasthan. Daniel Sams sent Daryl Mitchell to the pavilion, he scored 17 runs. Jos Buttler at the crease after scoring 38 runs. Team score 91 runs in 3 wickets in 14.1 overs.
Rajasthan score 81 for 2 wickets
12 overs game over. Rajasthan score 81 runs for 2 wickets. Daryl Mitchell 13 and Jos Buttler at the crease after scoring 33 runs. Only 3 runs came off Kumar Karthikeya’s over.
Rajasthan score 73 for 2 wickets
10 side game over. Rajasthan score 73 runs for 2 wickets. Daryl Mitchell 11 and Jos Buttler at the crease after scoring 28 runs.
Kumar Karthikeya sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion
Kumar Karthikeya sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion. He scored 16 runs. Rajasthan’s score is 54 runs for 2 wickets in 7.2 overs.
Rajasthan score 53 runs for 1 wicket
Seven overs game over. Rajasthan score 53 runs for 1 wicket. Josh Butler 19 and Sanju Samson at the crease after scoring 16 runs.
First blow to Rajasthan
Hrithik Shokin gave the first blow to Rajasthan. He dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 15 runs. Team score 37 runs for 1 wicket in 5 overs. Jos Buttler 18 and Sanju Samson 3 runs at the crease.
Rajasthan score 19 runs without any wicket
3 overs game over. Rajasthan score 19 runs without any wicket. Devdut Padikkal 13 and Jos Buttler at the crease after scoring 6.
Rajasthan’s batting begins
Rajasthan’s batting begins. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. Daniel Sams opens the bowling for Mumbai. Three runs were scored in the first over.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI)
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/W), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI)
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Karthikeya, Riley Meredith
Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. There have been two changes in the team. Tim David and Kumar Karthikeya got the chance in place of Devald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat. There was no change in the Rajasthan team.
IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals are second only to Gujarat Titans in the points table and have won six matches so far. Mumbai are out of the race for the playoffs after losing eight matches. The Royals, who could only score 144 runs in the last match against Challengers Bangalore, will be hoping for a better performance from their batsmen. Their openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal are in good form. Captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer can also win matches on their own. The middle-order of the Royals is also strong with Riyan Parag and Daryl Mitchell, who scored an unbeaten 56 in the last match. Royals’ fast bowlers and spinners are in excellent form. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are playing well and Chahal has taken 18 wickets. Fast bowler Trent Boult has found a good ally in the famous Krishna.
Mumbai on the other hand will have to make collective efforts. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who are going through a bad phase, will have to score runs. Ishaan, who was bought for Rs 15 crore 25 lakh, could only score 199 runs in eight matches. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma and Devald Brevis performed occasionally but they have to play as a unit. Mumbai has also suffered the brunt of the poor form of all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Among the bowlers, no one has been able to walk except Jasprit Bumrah. Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith have failed.
