IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar, leaving behind MS Dhoni-Rohit Sharma, but also join unwanted club along with Virat Kohli place in the list

In the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. In this match, Chennai Super Kings opener Rituraj Gaikwad was adjudged the player of the match. However, he missed out on his second IPL century by one run. He was dismissed for 99 runs in 57 balls. During his innings where he left behind legends like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma and equaled Sachin Tendulkar. At the same time, his name was also registered in an unwanted list. The special thing is that Virat Kohli’s name is already registered in that unwanted list.

Rituraj Gaikwad has jointly topped the list of the fastest Indian batsmen to score 1000 runs in IPL along with Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar completed 1000 runs in his 31st innings during his IPL career. Rituraj Gaikwad also completed his 1000 IPL runs in the 31st innings. In this case Suresh Raina is second, Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant jointly at number three, Gautam Gambhir fourth and Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane jointly at number five.

Suresh Raina completed his 1000 IPL runs in 34 innings. At the same time, Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant played 35-35 innings to reach this point. Gautam Gambhir completed his 1000 IPL runs in 36 innings. Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane completed their 1000 IPL runs playing 37-37 innings.

Rituraj Gaikwad hit 6 fours and 6 sixes during his innings of 99 runs. He handed his catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar off T Natarajan. Rituraj Gaikwad is the 7th batsman to be dismissed for 99 in IPL. Before him, Virat Kohli Suresh RainaThis unwanted record has been registered in the name of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw. Chris Gayle has been out for 99 twice in IPL.

in IPL 2013 Virat Kohli Deccan Chargers and Suresh Raina were dismissed for 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chris Gayle was dismissed for 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019 and Rajasthan Royals in 2020. Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2019 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ishan Kishan against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020, Mayank Agarwal in 2021 against Delhi Capitals missed out on completing his century by one run.