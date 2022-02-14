Sports

IPL 2022 Shahrukh Khan KKR Includes Ramesh Kumar In Squad Video of Hitting 10 Balls Fifty Gone Viral

9 seconds ago
KKR Bought Ramesh Kumar For 20 Lakhs, Old Video Is Viral: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata has roped in Ramesh Kumar for Rs 20 lakh. As soon as Ramesh’s name was associated with the franchise, an old video of him started going viral in which he hits a fifty off 10 balls.

Contents hide
1 KKR Bought Ramesh Kumar For 20 Lakhs, Old Video Is Viral: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata has roped in Ramesh Kumar for Rs 20 lakh. As soon as Ramesh’s name was associated with the franchise, an old video of him started going viral in which he hits a fifty off 10 balls.
2 This is the entire squad of KKR

Shahrukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has bought a batsman who has scored 50 runs in 10 balls in the mega auction for IPL 2022. Actually, we are talking about Ramesh Kumar, whom KKR has associated with him at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Till yesterday no one knew him, but today many people have started knowing him.

KKR bought Ramesh Kumar in the last leg of the second day of the mega auction. Ramesh is a left-handed batsman and can bowl spin with the left arm. 23-year-old Ramesh, who hails from Mansa in Punjab, is known as ‘Naren Jalalabadiya’ in his locality. A video of him surfaced as soon as his name came up on the second day of the auction in the mega auction.

In the YouTube video that went viral, Naren i.e. Ramesh bats vigorously during a tennis ball match. In this match, he hits fifty in only 10 balls. The date of uploading of this video is 19th July 2021. As soon as Ramesh’s name came in the IPL auction, this video of him became very viral on social media. The name of the YouTube channel is Punjab Sports Live.

If reports are to be believed, Ramesh Kumar, who bowled left arm spin and batted with left arm, had given KKR many trials. The KKR officials were also very impressed with the quality of his long shots. Which resulted in him joining the squad of IPL 2022 with KKR.

This is the entire squad of KKR

Andre Russell (12 Cr), Varun Chakraborty (8 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr), Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Sheldon Jackson (0.60 Cr), Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr), Rinku Singh (0.55 Cr), Baba Inderjit (0.20 Cr), Abhijit Tomar (0.40 Cr), Sam Billings (2 Cr), Alex Hales (1.50 Cr), Rasik Dar (0.20 Cr), Ashok Sharma (0.55 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr), Pat Cummins (7.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Shivam Mavi (7.25 Cr), Anukul Roy (0.20 Cr), Chamika Karunaratne (0.50 Cr), Pratham Singh ( 0.20 Cr), Ramesh Kumar (0.20 Cr), Mohammad Nabi (1 Cr), Aman Hakim Khan (0.20 Cr).


