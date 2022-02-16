IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan’s KKR made Shreyas Iyer Captain, Delhi Capitals Played First Time Final Under His leadership

Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, said, “Shreyas Iyer has impressed everyone with his prowess as a batsman. We are confident that he will excel as the leader of KKR as well.

Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, said, “Shreyas Iyer has impressed everyone with his prowess as a batsman. We are confident that he will excel as the leader of KKR as well.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to start at the end of March. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals played the IPL final for the first time.

KKR bought Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction for Rs 12.25 crore. KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore said, “We were able to buy Shreyas Iyer in the first IPL auction. Now happy to hand him over the command of KKR. He has impressed everyone with his skills as a batsman. We are sure he will excel as a leader of KKR as well.

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said, “Shreyas Iyer is one of the future leaders of the Indian cricket team. We are very happy to have them. We have seen the captaincy skills of Shreyas Iyer. I have enjoyed it.’

Shreyas Iyer said on becoming the captain, ‘I am very honored to have got this opportunity. Different legendary players from all over the world come to play in IPL. I am thrilled to be captaining this team.

Talking about Shreyas Iyer’s IPL career, he has played 87 matches so far. In this he has scored 2375 runs at an average of 31.67 and strike rate of 123.96. His highest score in IPL is 96 runs.

Shreyas Iyer is the sixth captain of KKR

Shreyas Iyer is the sixth captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan have commanded the team. Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shahrukh Khan, have won the IPL trophy twice.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the title by defeating Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2014. KKR became the champion both times under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

Here is the complete team of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy , Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Inderjit, Abhijit Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar.