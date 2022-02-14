IPL 2022 Shakib Al Hasan Wife Sakib Ummey Al Hasan Disclosed Reason Why Shahrukh Khan Former All Rounder Remains Unsold

IPL 2022, Shakib Al Hasan Wife Tells Reason Why He Remains Unsold: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been bought in IPL Mega Auction 2022. His wife, while answering the critics, has given the reason for this.

IPL 2022, Shakib Al Hasan Wife Tells Reason Why He Remains Unsold: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been bought in IPL Mega Auction 2022. His wife, while answering the critics, has given the reason for this.

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been bought by any team in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The question was everywhere, why was Shakib, who was making a splash in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the last moment, not bought? His wife has made a disclosure about this in her Facebook post.

Shakib Al Hasan’s wife, Shakib Umay Al Hasan, responded to the critics and wrote on his post that, ‘Before getting too curious, know that two teams asked him (Shakib) to be present for the whole season. But due to Sri Lanka series, he could not play for the whole season. So they were not bought which is not a big issue.

He further wrote in the post that, ‘This is not the end yet. Next year will come. Had he been selected, Sri Lanka would have had to skip the series. What would you say even if he was elected? Or would you have called him a traitor by now? Sorry for quelling your curiosity.’

Shakib Al Hasan is performing brilliantly in the current season of BPL. He has so far recorded 276 runs and 15 wickets in 9 matches. He is currently in sixth place in terms of highest run scorer in the league and third in the list of wickets. He is the captain of Fortune Barishal and his team is also consistently at the top of the points table.

Have a look at Shakib’s record

Shakib Al Hasan was a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has also shown his talent in the T20 league. He made his IPL debut in 2011 for KKR. He has played 71 matches in his IPL career so far.

The Bangladesh all-rounder has scored 793 runs in IPL at an average of 19.82 and strike rate of 124.49, including two half-centuries. Apart from this, he has also taken 63 wickets in bowling at an economy of 7.44. In T20 International career too, he has 1894 runs and 117 wickets in 94 matches.