IPL 2022 Shane Watson on Ajit Agarkar stirred up the Aussies in a big way Steve Waugh was not that pleased

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson had a stellar profession spanning 14 years for Australia. Throughout this time he was a member of the two-time World Cup successful group, taking part in many memorable innings, breaking partnerships and taking glorious catches. Watson continued to carry out nicely in the IPL even after retiring from worldwide cricket after the T20 World Cup in 2016. In the yr 2018 at the age of 37, he scored greater than 500 runs for Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK).

After retiring from IPL, Watson labored as a specialist for the final two years earlier than becoming a member of Delhi this yr and his contribution might be gauged from the truth that nearly each participant has labored on Watson in one way or one other. I’ve talked about their influence. He’s a part of a formidable teaching group, with former Australia teammate Ricky Ponting as coach and Pravin Amre.

Ajit Agarkar can be amongst Watson’s associates as an assistant coach. Speaking about Agarkar, Watson remembers India’s tour of Australia in 1999. Agarkar was one among the main quick bowlers of Staff India together with Javagal Srinath. This was Agarkar’s second Check collection and he took 11 wickets in three matches. In accordance with Watson, Agarkar troubled the Australian batsmen a lot.

Watson stated on the Delhi Capitals podcast, “Ajit Agarkar is a fantastic individual. I’ve performed a little bit in opposition to him. Particularly at the finish of his profession. Javagal Srinath bowled nicely, however Ajit… I bear in mind he got here to Australia. I believe it was 1999, Brett Lee’s debut yr. He bowled very quick. He troubled the Australian group a lot. I bear in mind he was attempting to bounce Steve Waugh and Waugh was not proud of that.”

Watson says that he’s deeply influenced by Coach Agarkar. This former India all-rounder has the capacity to grasp the gamers and their mindset. He stated, “The data he has… he’s a very nice individual and is aware of how one can actually join with individuals. He will get a lot of respect even inside the group for what he has achieved as a cricketer. He’s a good individual and cares about individuals. So his capacity to inform about one thing and assist individuals is improbable. ,