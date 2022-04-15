IPL 2022 Shivam Dube turns hero from villain in two weeks for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dubey’s bat roared fiercely in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He played an unbeaten innings of 95 runs in 46 balls. With the help of this, Chennai scored 216 runs and registered their first win of the season. In just two weeks’ time, he went from villain to hero for the team.

On March 31, there was a match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Supergiants. The team led by KL Rahul needed 34 runs in 2 overs to win. Ravindra Jadeja caught the ball to Shivam in the 19th over. After this, Avon Lewis and Ayush Badoni took the news of this right-handed medium pacer fiercely. 25 runs were scored in the over and Chennai had to face defeat. After that he was criticized a lot.

Shivam Dubey was the man of the match- Almost two weeks after this match, on 14 April, Dubey batted brilliantly against the Faf du Plessis-led side. He was well supported by opener Robin Uthappa, who scored 88 runs in 50 balls. Shivam hit 8 sixes and five fours in his innings and was the man of the match. He played this innings at a time when the team desperately needed a win. After losing four matches out of four, the team was at the last position in the points table.

Giving competition to Butler in the race for Orange Cap- Shivam Dubey has been batting brilliantly since the beginning of the season. He has hit 13 sixes and 16 fours so far. His strike rate is 176.92 and has scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75. He is second in the list of the highest run-scorers i.e. Orange Cap. So far 207 runs have been scored with the help of two half-centuries. Jos Buttler is ahead of him. Butler has scored 207 runs with the help of a century and a half-century.