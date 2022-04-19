IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi caught surprising catch with help of Pat Cummins, Butler-Padikkal took 4 runs by running; Watch Video – IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi caught a stunning catch with the help of Pat Cummins, Butler-Padikkal took 4 runs; Watch Video

Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins may not have been able to do more than bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but has entertained the fans with his batting and fielding. He conceded 50 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the 30th match of IPL 2022 and took just one wicket, but his effort on the field was widely praised.

The score of Rajasthan Royals was 189 runs for 3 wickets in 17 overs. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were at the crease. It seemed that Rajasthan would score more than 225. Shreyas Iyer bowls the ball to Sunil Narine for the 18th over. He got Riyan Parag caught by Shivam Mavi on the very first ball. However, Pat Cummins did all the hard work for this catch.

It was a full ball on the middle stump from Sunil Narine. Riyan Parag wanted to kill it on the sitescreen. Cummins took the catch by running to the right, but he was falling inside the boundary, so the ball was passed to Shivam Mavi running from long on. Shivam Mavi jumped up and caught the ball in his right hand in the style of plucking the fruit from the tree. Riyan Parag was dismissed for 5 runs in 3 balls.

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal tricked the fielders

Earlier, a unique scene was witnessed when Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal completed four runs between the wickets without the help of an overthrow. The incident happened on the last ball of the third over. On Umesh Yadav’s yorker, Jos Buttler played towards backward point.

The ball did not cross the boundary line but both the batsmen took four runs. The fielders ran after the ball but could not stop the batsmen from taking four runs. A weak throw in the last ensured that Jos Buttler dived before the ball hit the stumps and reached inside the crease.