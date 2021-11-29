IPL 2022 Shreyas Iyer leave Delhi Capitals due lack of captaincy Shubman Gill Eoin Morgan in auction Suryakumar ishan Kishan Moeen ali Faf du Plessis Siraj Harshal Teams face conundrum ahead IPL retention deadline

Two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad will get a chance to choose 3 players from December 1 to 25. The auction will take place in January 2022. The current eight teams can retain a maximum of 4 players. There cannot be more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.

The deadline for retaining players for the current eight franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends on Tuesday, 20 November 2021. In such a situation, some teams may retain their core players, while some will try to form the core of their team from the players who enter the auction.

Before the end of the deadline, a PTI report claimed that Shreyas Iyer is leaving Delhi Capitals for not getting the captaincy back. The report also said that Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and star opener Shubman Gill will also not be retained, the franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. They have to go to the auction.

In the last moments before the big auction to be held next year, most of the teams are trying to retain the players of their choice.

Delhi Capitals: It is almost certain to retain the franchise’s captain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and South Africa’s Anrich Norkhia. The team, however, will have to give up on consistent performers like R Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada. The team can try to buy them in the auction. Star player Shreyas Iyer is leaving the team after not getting back the captaincy of Delhi while returning from a shoulder injury.

Mumbai Indians: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will build the team around skipper Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The team would also like to retain Suryakumar Yadav and the experienced Kieron Pollard. However, the challenge before the team may be to choose between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Hardik Pandya is not the same all-rounder because of his inability to bowl, but the team may try to buy him again in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings: The team of four-time champion Super Kings has almost decided its four players. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are sure to be retained, while the team can retain Rituraj Gaikwad, who played a key role in the team’s title win last season. The team will have to take the difficult decision of choosing one among the foreign players including all-rounder Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis, a long-time member of the team.

Punjab Kings: Captain KL Rahul is almost certain to enter the auction. In such a situation, the franchise will try to make a new beginning. However, the team will try to retain players like Arshdeep and Ravi Bishnoi. Ravi and Arshdeep have not played any international match so far. The team will have to choose between Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Nicholas Pooran among the players playing international matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The team is likely to retain Varun Chakraborty, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine. This means that England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill will have to enter the auction. The Knight Riders, led by Morgan, made a spectacular comeback in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and played the final. Considering his leadership abilities, the decision to release him will not be an easy one.

Rajasthan Royals: The team’s fortunes did not change even after Sanju Samson was made the captain, but the team is likely to retain him and England’s star wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler. The team will be in dilemma whether to retain Ben Stokes. He missed most of the last season’s matches due to injury and mental health issues. Jofra Archer, who struggles with fitness, is also one such player, about whom the team will be in a dilemma. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has not played international cricket till now, is also in the race to be retained.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have stepped down as captains, will be retained while Glenn Maxwell has also won the team’s confidence with his good performances last season. After a memorable IPL, India’s successful debutants Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj will be battling for a retainership. The decision to drop opener Devdutt Padikkal is also not going to be easy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers, who were in the news for all the wrong reasons due to differences with former captain David Warner last season, are almost certain to retain Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan. The team will have to see whether they will build their fast bowling attack with Bhuneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan or start afresh.