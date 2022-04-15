IPL 2022 SRH Batter Rahul Tripathi told How Stephen Fleming played Crucial role in his IPL Selection

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Rahul Tripathi recalled his early days in IPL and how he got selected in the team of Rising Pune Supergiants. The right-handed batsman also spoke about how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming played a key role in his selection.

Rahul Tripathi’s IPL career started in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) captained by Steve Smith. During this he performed brilliantly. He scored 391 runs in 14 matches at an average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 146.44. Supergiants lost in the final against Mumbai Indians by one run. Let us tell you that the team was formed for two years, when the team of Chennai and Rajasthan were banned for two years in the spot-fixing case.

Speaking in a clip uploaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Twitter handle, the 31-year-old right-handed batsman said that he felt great when he got a chance in the IPL. The Ranchi-born cricketer said that he gave the trial for the first time for the IPL at Gahunje Stadium in Pune, where Fleming was present. He said, “I think being selected in the IPL was very special and I was selected in the Rising Pune Supergiants team. That year was also special and being chosen has a story. The first year I went for trials because it was in Pune so we boys from Maharashtra got a chance. That was my first IPL trial. I went to Gahunje Stadium. I still remember that Stephen Fleming was there and I batted.

Rahul further said that Fleming advised him to improve his shot despite hitting a six off the first ball. He said, “When I went to bat, I hit a six off the first ball. Then I batted and also spent some time in the nets. After finishing the session I spoke to Fleming sir and he told me the shots could be better.”

Tripathi has represented four IPL franchises so far. He has scored 1485 runs in 66 matches with the help of seven fifties at an average of 26.52, with a strike rate of 138.14. In IPL 2022, the right-handed batsman has scored 100 runs in four matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 169.49.

The family was very happy to be selected in the team Rahul further revealed that Fleming was impressed by the improvement in his batting and thus he was selected in the 2017 IPL. He said, “Then I remember we had to give trials again next year and we went to D.Y. Patil was at the stadium. I did well in the trials. Stephen Fleming sir told me you worked on him. Finally I got selected in accelerated auction. I was very happy. My family was very happy when I was selected.”

Fleming reminded- Tripathi now plays for Hyderabad and he narrated how during the match against Chennai Fleming reminded him that his journey was D.Y. Patil Stadium. He said, “It is a very special journey. I remember when we were playing against Chennai Super Kings, Fleming sir came to me and he also told that this was the ground from where everything started and you got a chance in IPL and I said yes.