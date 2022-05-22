IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi-SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: 5th blow to Hyderabad, Aiden Markram out, read match related updates here

IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming in HindiThe seventieth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will likely be performed between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad gained the toss and determined to bat first. Hyderabad didn’t begin properly. The workforce acquired its first blow in the third over. Priyam Garg is dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Harpreet Brar made Rahul Tripathi his sufferer in the ninth over. Within the eleventh over, he despatched Abhishek Sharma to the pavilion. Nath Ellis dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the thirteenth over. Aiden Markram was dismissed by Harpreet Brar in the fifteenth over. There have been two adjustments in the Hyderabad workforce. Romario Seifard got here in place of Kane Williamson and Jagdish Suchith got here in place of T Natarajan. There have been three adjustments in the Punjab workforce. Nathan Ellis got here in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shah Rukh Khan and Prerak Mankad got here in place of Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan.

Punjab Kings (Enjoying XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shah Rukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Enjoying XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagdish Suchit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazlhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik

Hyderabad was led by Kane Williamson. He has left for New Zealand for the start of his baby. So vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar is main the workforce in this match. Hyderabad have 12 factors from 13 matches with 6 wins and seven losses. The workforce is out of the race for the playoffs. Mayank Agarwal is main Punjab Kings. The workforce has performed 13 matches thus far, profitable 6 and dropping 7 matches. He has 12 marks. The workforce is out of the race for the playoffs.

