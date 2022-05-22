IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi-SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: 5th blow to Hyderabad, Aiden Markram out, read match related updates here
IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming in HindiThe seventieth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will likely be performed between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad gained the toss and determined to bat first. Hyderabad didn’t begin properly. The workforce acquired its first blow in the third over. Priyam Garg is dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
Harpreet Brar made Rahul Tripathi his sufferer in the ninth over. Within the eleventh over, he despatched Abhishek Sharma to the pavilion. Nath Ellis dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the thirteenth over. Aiden Markram was dismissed by Harpreet Brar in the fifteenth over. There have been two adjustments in the Hyderabad workforce. Romario Seifard got here in place of Kane Williamson and Jagdish Suchith got here in place of T Natarajan. There have been three adjustments in the Punjab workforce. Nathan Ellis got here in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shah Rukh Khan and Prerak Mankad got here in place of Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan.
Punjab Kings (Enjoying XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shah Rukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Enjoying XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagdish Suchit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazlhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik
Hyderabad was led by Kane Williamson. He has left for New Zealand for the start of his baby. So vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar is main the workforce in this match. Hyderabad have 12 factors from 13 matches with 6 wins and seven losses. The workforce is out of the race for the playoffs. Mayank Agarwal is main Punjab Kings. The workforce has performed 13 matches thus far, profitable 6 and dropping 7 matches. He has 12 marks. The workforce is out of the race for the playoffs.
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22 Might 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/5 (15.1)
vs
Punjab Kings
BatsmanRB
Washington Sundar *1 5
Romario Shepherd0 2
BowlersORWKT
Arshdeep Singh *2.110
Harpreet Brar4263
Play In Progress (Day – Match 70 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): The groups of Hyderabad and Punjab are out of the race for the playoffs. Each the groups would really like to finish their marketing campaign by profitable their final match.
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have been earlier in the twenty eighth match of the match in IPL 2022. In that match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. Batting first in the match, Punjab Kings have been all out for 151 runs. High-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan (8), Prabhsimran Singh (14) and Jonny Bairstow (12) have been dismissed cheaply, whereas middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone scored 60 runs. Abhishek Sharma gave Hyderabad a great begin by 31 runs. Rahul Tripathi (34), Aiden Markram (41 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (35 not out) performed essential innings for the workforce to safe victory.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Yansen, J Suchit, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwari, Fazlhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Hrithik Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taede, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Benny Howell.
