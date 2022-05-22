IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi-SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Hyderabad vs Punjab, toss in a while, read match related updates here

IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi-SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Hyderabad vs Punjab, toss in a whereas, read match related updates here

IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming in HindiThe seventieth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) can be performed between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad was led by Kane Williamson. He has left for New Zealand for the start of his baby. So vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the group in this match. Hyderabad have 12 factors from 13 matches with 6 wins and seven losses. The group is out of the race for the playoffs. Mayank Agarwal is main Punjab Kings. The group has performed 13 matches to this point, successful 6 and dropping 7 matches. He has 12 marks. The group is out of the race for the playoffs.

IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): The groups of Hyderabad and Punjab are out of the race for the playoffs. Each the groups wish to finish their marketing campaign by successful their final match.

IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings had been earlier in the twenty eighth match of the event in IPL 2022. In that match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. Batting first in the match, Punjab Kings had been all out for 151 runs. High-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan (8), Prabhsimran Singh (14) and Jonny Bairstow (12) had been dismissed cheaply, whereas middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone scored 60 runs. Abhishek Sharma gave Hyderabad a good begin by 31 runs. Rahul Tripathi (34), Aiden Markram (41 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (35 not out) performed essential innings for the group to safe victory. READ Also PGA Championship: ESPN's camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Yansen, J Suchit, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwari, Fazlhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Hrithik Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taede, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Benny Howell.



#IPL #SRH #PBKS #Live #Cricket #Score #Match #Today #News #Updates #HindiSRH #PBKS #IPL #Live #Hyderabad #Punjab #toss #read #match #related #updates