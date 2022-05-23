IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Team Prediction- SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Dream 11: Matches in Hyderabad and Punjab, this may be the playing 11 of both the teams

The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will be performed between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). With both of their playoff hopes over, they want to finish the season by successful their final match. Hyderabad will be with out their captain Kane Williamson who has returned to New Zealand for the start of their second baby. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take over the captaincy in his absence.

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their five-match dropping streak in an in depth three-run victory over Mumbai Indians whereas Punjab Kings suffered a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals. After defeating RCB by 54 runs, Punjab misplaced to Delhi Capitals in a ‘do or die’ match resulting from a collapse of the batting order.

Punjab’s batting unit has been constant and in the event that they need to rating large or defend a giant rating, then they need to carry out in unison. If their star batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan are unable to stroll, then Punjab have Jitesh Sharma, who can attain the large rating or finish the match.

In the bowling division, quick bowler Kagiso Rabada (22) is one of the high wicket-takers of the season. Arshdeep Singh (10) has additionally impressed along with his potential to bowl yorkers, particularly in the final overs. Sunrisers had been trying to transfer into the high two after successful 5 consecutive matches however their marketing campaign was derailed by accidents to their important bowlers Washington Sundar and T Natarajan and the workforce misplaced 5 matches in a row. Captain Williamson too couldn’t return to type. Quick bowler Umran Malik has executed nicely in the bowling and he want to hold that up.

Sunrisers even have Afghanistan bowler Fazlhaq Farooqui who did nicely in the final match. Bhuvneshwar and Farooqui will be hoping for one more good efficiency whereas Natarajan must neglect Tim David’s offensive in opposition to himself and concentrate on his yorker once more. Rahul Tripathi has taken over the duty of batting for Sunrisers this season. In the final match, the workforce made a strategic change and it paid off. Priyam Garg was included in the workforce who impressed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing 11

Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd/Sean Abbott, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings Possible Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Benny Howell, Shah Rukh Khan/Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan/Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Steered Team-1 for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11

1 Priyam Garg, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Mayank Agarwal, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow.

Steered Team-2 for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11

1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Bhanuka Rajapakse, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Jitesh Sharma, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma.