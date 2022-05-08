IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Banglore beats Hyderabad-SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Highlights: Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 67 runs, Hasranga took five wickets
SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Match: Chasing 193 runs to win against Bangalore, Hyderabad were all out for 125 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga took five wickets for RCB.
IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 67 runs in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team scored 192 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. In response to the target of 193 runs, Hyderabad’s team was all out after scoring 125 runs in 19.2 overs. With this win, RCB have 14 points from 12 matches. He is in fourth place. Hyderabad team is at number six after winning 5 matches out of 11.
Rahul Tripathi scored a half-century for Hyderabad. Like Bangalore, Hyderabad too suffered a setback on the very first ball of the innings. Kane Williamson returned to the pavilion after being run out without playing the ball. In the same over, Glenn Maxwell sent Abhishek Sharma to the pavilion. Aiden Markram was dismissed by Vanindu Hasaranga in the 9th over. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the 13th over. He dismissed Jagdish Suchit in the 15th over. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Karthik Tyagi in the 16th over. Shashank Singh and Umran Malik were dismissed by Hasranga in the 17th over. Hasaranga took 5 wickets for Bangalore. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the last over.
IPL SRH vs RCB: Click on the link to know the ball by ball score
Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73 for Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik made 30 runs off 8 balls. The team got off to a bad start. Virat Kohli got out on the very first ball of the match. Jagdish Suchit took his wicket. After this, Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar took over the team, there was a partnership of 105 runs between the two. It was broken by Suchit in the 13th over by dismissing Patidar. In the 19th over, Karthik Tyagi sent Glenn Maxwell to the pavilion. No change in Bangalore team. There have been two changes in the Hyderabad team. Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal were replaced by Fazlhaq Farooqui and Jagdish Suchit.
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 08 May 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad 125 (19.2)
vs
Royal Challengers Bangalore 192/3 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 54 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs
Live Updates
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Bangalore avenge their previous defeat by defeating Hyderabad by 67 runs. In the last match between the two teams, RCB was all out for 68 runs.
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 67 runs
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 67 runs. Harshal Patel dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He scored 8 runs. Hyderabad team all out for 125 runs in 19.2 overs.
Hyderabad score 124 for 9 in 19 overs
19 overs game over. Hyderabad’s score is 124 for 9 in 19 overs. 69 runs needed in 1 over to win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 and Fazhalak Farooqui at the crease after scoring 2 runs.
9th blow to Hyderabad
9th blow to Hyderabad. Vanindu Hasaranga sent Umram Malik to the pavilion. He scored a duck. Team’s score is 114 runs for 9 wickets in 17 overs. 79 runs needed in 3 overs to win.
Hyderabad got its eighth blow
Hyderabad got the eighth blow. Shashank Singh was dismissed after scoring 8 runs. Vanindu Hasranga took his wicket. Team score 114 runs for 8 wickets in 16.3 overs. 79 runs needed from 21 balls to win. Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the crease after scoring 0 runs.
Hyderabad got its seventh blow
Hyderabad got the seventh blow. Karthik Tyagi got out after scoring 0 runs. Josh Hazlewood took his wicket. Team score 114 runs for 7 wickets in 16 overs. 79 runs needed off 24 balls to win. Shashank Singh 8 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the crease after scoring 0 runs.
Hyderabad got the sixth blow
Hyderabad got the sixth blow. Rahul Tripathi was dismissed after scoring 58. Josh Hazlewood took his wicket. Team score 114 runs for 6 wickets in 15.4 overs. 79 runs needed off 26 balls to win.
Hyderabad got the fifth blow
Hyderabad got the fifth blow. Jagdish Suchit got out after scoring 2 runs. Vanindu Hasranga took his wicket. Team’s score is 104 runs for 5 wickets in 14.2 overs. 89 runs needed off 34 balls to win.
Hyderabad got the fourth blow
Hyderabad got the fourth blow. Nicholas Pooran out. He scored 19 runs. Vanindu Hasranga took his wicket. Team’s score is 93 runs for 4 wickets in 13 overs. 100 runs needed in 7 overs to win. Hasranga gave 4 runs and took 1 wicket.
Hyderabad needs 104 runs in 8 overs to win
Hyderabad score 89 runs for 3 wickets in 12 overs. 104 runs needed in 8 overs to win. Nicholas Pooran 19 and Rahul Tripathi 46 at the crease. 13 runs came off Harshal Patel’s over.
Hyderabad score 69 runs for 3 wickets
Hyderabad’s score is 69 for 3 in 10 overs. 124 runs needed in 10 overs to win. Nicholas Pooran 6 and Rahul Tripathi 40 runs at the crease. Shahbaz Ahmed gave away 12 runs.
Hyderabad got the third blow
Hyderabad got the third blow. Aiden Markram was sent to the pavilion by Vanindu Hasaranga for 21. Team’s score 51 runs for 3 wickets in 8.2 overs. 142 runs needed from 70 balls to win. Rahul Tripathi at the crease after scoring 30 runs.
Hyderabad score 28 runs for 2 wickets in 5 overs
Hyderabad score 28 runs for 2 wickets in 5 overs. Aiden Markram on 14 and Rahul Tripathi at the crease after scoring 14 runs. 8 runs came off Shahbaz Ahmed’s oval.
Hyderabad score 15 runs for 2 wickets in 3 overs
Hyderabad score 15 runs for 2 wickets in 3 overs. Aiden Markram 12 and Rahul Tripathi at the crease after scoring 3 runs. 12 runs came off Glenn Maxwell’s oven.
Bad start for Hyderabad too
Like Bangalore, Hyderabad too suffered a setback on the very first ball of the innings. Kane Williamson is run out. He could not even face a ball. Glenn Maxwell also got out for a duck in the same over by Abhishek Tripathi. Team score 1 run for 2 wickets in 1 over.
Bangalore scored 192 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs
Bangalore scored 192 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Set a target of 193 runs to Hyderabad. Dinesh Karthik made 30 runs off 8 balls. Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73.
Glenn Maxwell out
Karthik Tyagi sent Glenn Maxwell to the pavilion for 33 runs. Team score 167 runs for 3 wickets in 19 overs. Faf du Plessis 70 and Dinesh Karthik 8 runs at the crease.
Bangalore score 156 runs for 2 wickets in 18 overs
Bangalore score 156 runs for 2 wickets in 18 overs. Glenn Maxwell 31 and Faf du Plessis at the crease after scoring 70 runs. 11 runs came off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.
Bangalore score 131 runs for 2 wickets in 16 overs
Bangalore’s score is 131 runs for 2 wickets in 16 overs. Glenn Maxwell 23 and Faf du Plessis at the crease after scoring 59 runs. 12 runs came off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.
Rajat Patidar out
Jagdish Suchit broke the 105-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the 13th over. Patidar scored 48 runs. Bangalore’s second wicket fell.
Bangalore score 105 for 1 in 12 overs
Bangalore’s score is 105 runs in 12 overs for 1 wicket. Faf du Plessis 52 and Rajat Patidar 48 runs at the crease. 7 runs came off Karthik Tyagi’s over.
Bangalore score 93 runs for 1 wicket in 10 overs
Bangalore’s score is 93 runs for 1 wicket in 10 overs. Faf du Plessis 45 and Rajat Patidar 44 runs at the crease. 8 runs came off Fazlhaq Farooqui’s over.
Bangalore score 77 runs for 1 wicket in 8 overs
Bangalore score 77 runs for 1 wicket in 8 overs. Faf du Plessis 36 and Rajat Patidar 37 runs at the crease. 20 runs came off Umran Malik’s over.
Bangalore score 57 runs for 1 wicket in 7 overs
Bangalore’s score 57 runs for 1 wicket in 7 overs. Faf du Plessis 21 and Rajat Patidar at the crease after scoring 32 runs. 10 runs in Jagdish Suchit’s over.
Bangalore score 29 runs for 1 wicket
Bangalore score 29 runs for 1 wicket. Faf du Plessis 9 and Rajat Patidar at the crease after scoring 18 runs. Fazlhaq conceded 6 runs in Farooqui’s over.
Bangalore score 4 runs for 1 wicket in 2 overs
Bangalore score 4 runs for 1 wicket in 2 overs. Faf du Plessis 1 and Rajat Patidar at the crease after scoring 2 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded two runs.
Bangalore got its first blow on the first ball of the match
Bangalore got its first blow on the very first ball of the match. Virat Kohli once again out for a golden duck. Jagdish Suchit dismissed him. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar at the crease.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Vanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazlhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik
Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat first
Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat first. No change in team. There have been two changes in the Hyderabad team. Jagdish Suchit got a chance in place of Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal.
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Hyderabad had lost to Delhi Capitals by 21 runs in their last match. Batting first in the match, David Warner and Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 92 and 67 respectively as Delhi posted a mammoth total of 207-3. In reply, Hyderabad were able to score 186-8 in 20 overs off Nicolas Pooran’s 62 and Aiden Markram’s 42.
RCB had defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Batting first, RCB posted a score of 173-8 with the help of Mahipal Lomror’s 42 and Dinesh Karthik’s 26. For CSK in reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 28 and Devon Covey scored 56 while Moeen Ali scored 34. However, CSK could only reach 160-8 and lost the match by 13 runs.
#IPL #SRH #RCB #Banglore #beats #HyderabadSRH #RCB #IPL #Highlights #Hyderabad #beat #Bangalore #runs #Hasranga #wickets
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.