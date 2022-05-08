IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Banglore beats Hyderabad-SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Highlights: Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 67 runs, Hasranga took five wickets

IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 67 runs in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team scored 192 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. In response to the target of 193 runs, Hyderabad’s team was all out after scoring 125 runs in 19.2 overs. With this win, RCB have 14 points from 12 matches. He is in fourth place. Hyderabad team is at number six after winning 5 matches out of 11.

Rahul Tripathi scored a half-century for Hyderabad. Like Bangalore, Hyderabad too suffered a setback on the very first ball of the innings. Kane Williamson returned to the pavilion after being run out without playing the ball. In the same over, Glenn Maxwell sent Abhishek Sharma to the pavilion. Aiden Markram was dismissed by Vanindu Hasaranga in the 9th over. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the 13th over. He dismissed Jagdish Suchit in the 15th over. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Karthik Tyagi in the 16th over. Shashank Singh and Umran Malik were dismissed by Hasranga in the 17th over. Hasaranga took 5 wickets for Bangalore. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the last over.

IPL SRH vs RCB: Click on the link to know the ball by ball score

Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73 for Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik made 30 runs off 8 balls. The team got off to a bad start. Virat Kohli got out on the very first ball of the match. Jagdish Suchit took his wicket. After this, Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar took over the team, there was a partnership of 105 runs between the two. It was broken by Suchit in the 13th over by dismissing Patidar. In the 19th over, Karthik Tyagi sent Glenn Maxwell to the pavilion. No change in Bangalore team. There have been two changes in the Hyderabad team. Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal were replaced by Fazlhaq Farooqui and Jagdish Suchit.