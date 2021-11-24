IPL 2022 start from April 2 opening match Played in Chennai Super Kings matches will run for 65 days schedule of tournament will be like this

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start the next edition of the Indian Premier League on April 2, 2022. According to the news of Cricbuzz, the fixture has not been finalized yet, but the BCCI has internally informed the key stakeholders that April 2 is the likely date when the tournament can start.

The opening match is definitely expected to be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. According to the report, 10 teams are going to participate in the 15th season of IPL, so this time a total of 74 matches will be played. There were 8 teams in IPL 2022 and a total of 60 matches were played. This time all the teams will play 14-14 matches. In this, seven will be played on their home ground, while the other seven matches are to be played at the home ground of the opposition team.

The final of the tournament could be held in the first weekend of June. That is, it could be on June 4 or 5. June 4 is Saturday and June 5 is Sunday. Accordingly, this time the world’s biggest domestic cricket league is going to continue for 65 days.

Since Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, Chepauk will clearly be the first choice for the opening game. However, no formal decision has been taken so far in this regard whether the second team of the opening match will again be Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders. However, in most cases, the first match has been played between Chennai and Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had announced the full return of the IPL to India during his recent speech in Chennai. He had said, ‘I know you all have been waiting to see CSK play in Chepauk. Well, that moment is not far away. The 15th season of IPL will be in India.

“It will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining in,” he said. There is going to be a mega auction for IPL 2022, so it will be interesting to see what the new combination looks like. Let us tell you that the full season of 2020 and the half-season of 2021 were organized in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, it is learned that the Indian team will leave for South Africa on December 8. The team will fly from Mumbai. In Mumbai, India will play their second and final Test against New Zealand from December 3 to 7. India’s tour of South Africa consists of three Tests and as many ODIs, while a series of four T20 matches is also to be played.