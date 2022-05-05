IPL 2022 Suresh Raina says Rishabh Pant will play big inning soon Mohammad Kaif says decide if you want to play as pitch hitter or want to play 20 overs full 20 overs

Former India batsman Suresh Raina believes that Rishabh Pant has done exceptionally well as captain of Delhi Capitals and the brilliant use of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is proof of that. Kuldeep had been battling a bad rhythm for the last two years and had lost his confidence. He has taken 17 wickets in this IPL season so far and credits the young captain of the team for his success.

Big innings will come soon- Raina told ‘Star Sports’, “Pant for me is doing a great job as a captain. He has used Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is leading Delhi to victory. Pant’s best performance as a batsman is yet to come. He is a player of big matches and under the guidance of coach Ricky Ponting, he is going to play big innings very soon.

Pant will have to decide what is in the interest of the team- Another India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that Pant will have to decide whether he will bat with some attitude in the coming matches. Kaif, the former assistant coach of this team, said, “Rishabh Pant has to decide whether he has to bat the full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to decide what is in the interest of the team.

Didn’t do well as a batsman Kaif said, “Pant has the ability to win matches on his own, but his performance as a batsman has not been good this year. So, I think he is under pressure to be successful as a captain and as a batsman (in the current season).” Let us tell you that Pant has scored 234 runs in 9 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 33.43. . During this, he has not been able to score a single half-century. His high score is 44.