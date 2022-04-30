IPL 2022 Tim Southee unhappy with KKR opening pair chopping and changing- All is not well in KKR’s dressing room? Tim Southee said this about changing the opening pair again and again

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are struggling to find the right combination of opening pair in the current season of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), but New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee said that it is not ideal to change players by dropping players in doing so. Is. From the statement of the legendary Kiwi bowler, it seems that all is not well in the team’s dressing room. KKR have used four different opening pairs in this phase.

This did not help the team as the team suffered its fifth consecutive defeat on Thursday, leaving it seventh in the points table. “It’s difficult when you don’t get the number of wins you want to win,” Saudi said in a press conference after the four-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. After the big auction we are still trying to find our perfect combination. ,

“We have used some combinations for the opening pair and there are no bad players in IPL, they are all great players. The players who opened the innings were also great players. So it’s just a matter of getting the form and playing with the form you get.

“It is not the ideal situation to drop players and replace them with someone else, but it happens when you are not winning many matches,” said Southee. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer scored in the first five matches. But these failed as KKR used three different combinations in their last four matches, which included Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch and Sam Billings.

Kolkata team started the season well. In three matches, she won, but gradually derailed. Now last year’s runner-up team after losing 6 out of 9 matches is at eighth place in the points table. The team has to play the next match against Rajasthan on 2 May. The team led by Sanju Samson is second in the points table.