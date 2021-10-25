ipl 2022 two new teams bidding bcci ipl dubai RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and CVC Capital Win Bids for Lucknow Ahmedabad IPL Teams

The two new teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. On Monday, 25 October 2021, two new teams were bidding in Dubai. In this the names of Ahmedabad and Lucknow were decided. BCCI has earned more than 12 thousand crores from these two teams.

Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG and CVC Capital have won the bids of teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. The RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group bid for the Lucknow team for Rs 7,090 crore, while CVC Capital acquired the ownership of the Ahmedabad team by bidding for Rs 5,166 crore.

The other bidders were Torrent, Manchester United, Aurobindo, but none of them bid around Rs 5000 crore. BCCI got 12,256 crores ($ 1.63 billion) from the sale of 2 new IPL teams.

The RPSG Group had previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant (2016 and 2017) team. Rising Pune Superjoyt played two seasons when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned. Now his home ground will be Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium or Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Ekana Stadium was opened to the public only in November 2018.

CVC Capital has offices across Europe, Asia and the Americas. He was a previous stakeholder in Formula One. He recently took a small stake in La Liga, Spain’s top-flight football league. CVC Capital’s home will be the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity of 132,000 spectators.

RPSG owner Sanjeev Goenka told ESPNcricinfo, “It is good to be back in the IPL. I’m happy. This is a starting step. Now we have to build a good team and perform well.

Sanjeev Goenka (right) previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise in the IPL. (Source- BCCI)

Several names had surfaced to acquire ownership of the new teams. These included Sanjeev Goenka of RPSG, Glaser Family, owner of Manchester United, Naveen Jindal, Adani Group, Kotak Group, CVC Capital, Group-M, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the end, Goenka Group and CVC Capital emerged victorious.

This will not be the first time that 10 teams will take part in the IPL. This has happened before in 2011. Then Pune Warriors, Kochi Tuskers were included. However, due to controversy, Kochi was dropped after only one season. Sala had 8 teams playing in IPL since 2014.

After the bidding of the new teams, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said, “We are extremely happy that Indian cricket is progressing. This thing is important to us. We watch Indian cricket and that’s our job. The richer Indian cricket, the better.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said, “The addition of two new IPL teams (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) is a great value addition for the BCCI and the cricketing world. This is a big achievement for us. UP got the first team. Ahmedabad has also got a team. These two also have the best stadiums.