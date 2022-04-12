IPL 2022: Users furious over Hardik Pandya’s action against Shami, SRH’s mistress Kavya Maran came into limelight

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their second consecutive win on the night of 11 April 2022. They beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets. This is the first defeat of Gujarat Titans in 4 matches. During the match, Hardik Pandya did such an act with his senior partner Mohammed Shami, due to which people on social media flared up against him. At the same time, Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is also in discussion after winning her second consecutive win after losing both her initial matches.

Let’s start with Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya brought the 13th over during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings. On the last ball of his over, Rahul Tripathi played a shot towards third man. Hardik’s ball was short on the off-stump. Rahul Tripathi went on the back foot and played the upper cut. The ball went to third man. The ball was in the air, Mohammed Shami was fielding there.

ball Mohammed Shami She fell about two yards ahead. However, if Shami had tried, he could have taken this catch, but he did not do so. Seeing this, Hardik Pandya was furious. He expressed his anger on Shami. Pointing to Shami, Hardik said that you should have caught this catch. Seeing Hardik getting angry with his senior player like this, people on social media expressed their displeasure towards the Indian all-rounder.

@Rajat_Duggal wrote, ‘Look… this is not an example of good leadership at all. Kane Williamson whose teammates dropped 3 catches and was just smiling. This is enough to boost the confidence of the teammates. Mohammed Shami is a senior player. @ImHnagar wrote, ‘Don’t forget, Shami is the strike bowler of GT (Gujarat Titans). If injured, he will be ruled out of the IPL and it may take time to recover or perform till the T20 World Cup. Hardik is currently not ready for the World Cup. Secondly, Hardik is not a captain material.

On the other hand, after the victory of Hyderabad, people took to social media. Kavya Maran Shared memes and video clips about it. It is known, Kavya Maran is often seen supporting Sunrisers Hyderabad during the match. Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

According to media reports, he has an MBA from the Leonard Ann Stern School of Business affiliated to New York University. Prior to this, he had completed his B.Com graduation from Stella Maris College, Chennai. Let us inform that during the match Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers gave 22 extra runs, while Gujarat Titans bowlers gave 6 extra runs.

After completing her MBA, Kavya decided to join her father Kalanidhi Maran’s business. Kalanidhi Maran is the owner of one of the largest television networks in India, Sun TV Network (32 TV channels and 45 FM radio stations). Kavya’s mother Kaveri Maran is also one of the highest paid businesswomen in the country. Despite coming from such a big business house, Kavya also did an internship at Sun TV Network to gain experience before taking up any major position in her company.