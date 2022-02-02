IPL 2022 Virat Kohli Reveals Anushka Sharma special connection with RCB Bengaluru Ahead Of Mega Auction

Kohli told that Anushka has spent more time in Bangalore than him. The former RCB captain revealed that for this reason also he is extremely satisfied to be associated with the team as a batsman.

Ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has revealed a special connection to Bengaluru with wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli told that Anushka has spent more time in Bangalore than him.

Kohli, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, revealed that this is also one of the reasons why he is extremely satisfied to be associated with RCB as a batsman. Kohli made his IPL debut for RCB. He has not played for any other franchise except RCB.

Kohli left the captaincy of RCB after IPL 2021. Despite this, RCB retained Kohli for Rs 15 crore before the mega auction. Kohli also told an advantage of going to the franchise of Bangalore that Anushka also has a special connection with this city.

While talking on the RCB podcast, Kohli called Anushka a Bengaluru girl. Kohli said, ‘She (Anushka Sharma) is a girl from Bangalore. She grew up there. He has spent more time than I have spent in Bangalore, many people do not know this.

Kohli said, “He already has a special connection with this city. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB. My commitment will always be to this franchise and this city.

Kohli also spoke about how Anushka feels when RCB is not performing well. He also revealed how things came together in the ‘most perfect’ way and ‘beautifully’ when he was signed for RCB.

Kohli said, “She definitely gets sad when we don’t do well. As I said, he already has a special association with Bangalore, so when I played for this city it was the ‘most perfect’ way for him to come together.’

Kohli said, “When I play for Bengaluru, it becomes like reminiscing for Anushka the nostalgia she has spent with this city. She definitely loves this thing.