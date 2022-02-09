IPL 2022 Virat Kohli Should Take Over Command Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Harbhajan Singh Says Also About Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan

Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli would be the perfect person if he is ready to captain RCB again.

IPL 2022 Auction: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says he will not be surprised if Virat Kohli takes over the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and the upcoming few seasons. Harbhajan revealed several options for the RCB captaincy, but added that the former finalist is unlikely to get any better than his former captain.

RCB has retained 3 players before IPL 2022 auction. RCB has retained Virat Kohli for 15 crores, Glenn Maxwell for 11 crores and Mohammad Siraj for 7 crores. But he did not name his captain for the new season. RCB will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 57 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have many options on the captaincy candidates, but Harbhajan believes that if Kohli is ready to take the captaincy again, he will be the right person. Keep in mind that in this biggest domestic T20 cricket league in the world, Virat Kohli left the captaincy of RCB after IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli took charge of RCB for 8 years. Kohli had also left the captaincy of India’s T20 team citing workload management. He was later removed from the captaincy of the ODI team. He then resigned from the Test captaincy in January this year.

Harbhajan Singh said, ‘Shreyas Iyer is a substitute for the captaincy of RCB, but no one like Kohli.’ “Despite having many big names, RCB is a team that has not won the title so far. AB de Villiers will not play this season and Kohli has given up the captaincy… so he needs to find a captain now. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are two such names among Indians who can lead the team efficiently.

Harbhajan said, ‘Shreyas has already shown his captaincy skills while leading the Delhi franchise. However, I think Kohli will have to captain again. RCB will not get a better captain than him. RCB is making a new team. They will look for a good leader.

But on whether Kohli wants to take up the captaincy role, Harbhajan Singh said, “It will be a big challenge but I won’t be surprised if he agrees to be the captain for the next one or two years.”