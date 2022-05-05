IPL 2022 Virender Sehwag says CSK took wrong decision to make Ravindra Jadeja captain at the place of MS Dhoni Said – If you had not done so, then the team would have been in the race for the playoffs.

Former Team India opener batsman Virender Sehwag has said that Chennai Super Kings’ decision to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as captain at the start of IPL 2022 was ‘wrong’. Just a few days before the start of this IPL season, Dhoni decided to hand over the captaincy of the team to Jadeja. But the defending champion’s performance was poor. The team could win only 2 matches out of 8. After this the all-rounder decided to give back the captaincy to Dhoni.

Chennai team lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. With this the chances of reaching the playoffs are almost over. The team is at number 9 in the points table after winning 7 matches out of 10. Sehwag told Cricbuzz after the match against RCB, “The first mistake they (Chennai) made at the start of the season when they announced that MS Dhoni would not captain and Ravindra Jadeja would be the captain, it was a wrong decision. ,

Former cricketer Sehwag cited the poor form of the batsmen as one of the main reasons for Chennai’s poor performance in this IPL 2022. He said, “There was no permanent playing XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad did not score runs in the beginning. The team got off to a bad start. The batsmen did not score runs and in such a situation, the season was bound to be bad. It would have been better if Dhoni had been the captain from the beginning and probably CSK would not have lost so many matches.

Sehwag said Dhoni’s wicket in the 19th over was crucial. Had he batted till the end, CSK could have chased down the target of 174 runs. He said, “The most important wicket was that of MS Dhoni. When Josh Hazlewood comes to bowl, he doesn’t try to bowl yorkers or bouncers. He bowls at lengths where the batsmen have to take risks. It is not easy to face him because of the bounce from the length.”

Glenn Maxwell took 2 wickets for 22 runs for RCB. Sehwag said he was surprised that experienced cricketers like Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa could give wickets to the off-spinner. “I was surprised that Rayudu and Uthappa, the two Indian batsmen got out on Maxwell’s off-spin. The bowler, who should have scored 20 runs in an over, ended his quota with two wickets for 22 runs.