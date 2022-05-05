IPL 2022 Wasim Jaffer reaction on Girl proposing RCB fan in stands during CSK match

The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match was witnessed between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Faf du Plessis-led RCB thrashed defending IPL champions CSK by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. An interesting incident took place in the stands outside the ground on Wednesday. During the 11th over of CSK’s innings, a girl got down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend, who was an RCB fan. The man wasted no time in accepting the proposal and immediately put on the ring.

The video of the girl’s proposal soon went viral on social media. Former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made a funny tweet on this incident. He said, “Smart girl proposing to RCB fan. If he can remain loyal to RCB, he can certainly be loyal to his partner as well. Well done and a great day to propose.”

Talking about the match, after an aggressive innings of 42 runs off 27 balls by Mahipal Lomror, Man of the Match Harshal Patel (3 wickets) and Glenn Maxwell (2 wickets) helped Bangalore beat Chennai by 13 runs. The ACB team tasted victory after three consecutive defeats. The team has reached the fourth position in the table with 12 points from 11 matches.

This is Chennai’s seventh loss in 10 matches and the team is on the verge of being out of the race for the play-offs. Batting first, RCB restricted Chennai to 160 for eight after scoring 173 for eight. For Chennai, opener Devon Conway scored 56 runs in 37 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. No other batsman in the team failed to play a big innings.

Earlier, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his 200th match for Chennai, won the toss and invited RCB to bat. After batting carefully in the first three overs, Kohli hit a six against Simarjit Singh in the fourth over, while the same Du Plessis hit two fours and a six against Mukesh Chaudhary in the fifth over, which helped the team complete 50 runs. Bangalore’s team scored 57 runs without loss in paw play which is their best performance this season.