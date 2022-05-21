IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal created history, Chennai Super Kings batsmen had an unwanted record

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal created historical past, Chennai Super Kings batsmen had an unwanted record

Within the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. With this win, Rajasthan Royals reached the second quantity within the factors desk of IPL 2022. That is the primary time since IPL 2008 that Rajasthan Royals completed the league stage whereas ending within the high 2. On the one hand, Rajasthan achieved achievement. On the identical time, his bowler Yuzvendra Chahal additionally created historical past.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 26 wickets in 14 matches this season. He equaled Imran Tahir’s record for many wickets in a season by a spinner in IPL. Imran Tahir took 26 wickets in 17 matches in IPL 2019 at an common of 16.57 and economic system of 6.69. Yuzvendra Chahal has performed solely 14 matches. His staff has additionally reached the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals will get to play a minimum of 2 matches within the playoffs. In such a state of affairs, if he’s profitable in taking even one wicket, then he’ll develop into the best wicket-taker spinner in IPL in anyone season.

Then again, an unwanted record was registered within the title of Chennai Super Kings batsmen. This occurred for the primary time within the historical past of IPL, when no batsman of Chennai Super Kings might rating 400 or extra runs in anyone season. Suresh Raina holds the record for making 400+ occasions in a season for Chennai Super Kings.

Suresh Raina, popularly referred to as Mr IPL amongst cricket followers, scored 400+ runs each season from 2008 to 2014. He had scored 400+ runs within the 2018 season as properly. Suresh Raina Aside from this, MS Dhoni (2008, 2013, 2018, 2019) scored 400 or extra runs for Chennai Super Kings probably the most occasions.

Matthew Hayden (2009), Murali Vijay (2010, 2011), Michael Hussey (2011, 2013), Steve Smith (2014), Brendon McCullum (2014, 2015), Shane Watson (2018), Ambati Rayudu (2018), Faf du Plessis (2020, 2021) and Rituraj Gaikwad (2021) have additionally scored 400+ runs for Chennai Super Kings. Rituraj Gaikwad in IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings was the highest scorer. He made 368 in 14 matches at an common of 26.29 and a strike price of 126.46.